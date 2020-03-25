Get more in Moreton Bay

Australia’s coastline is dotted with world-class harbors and bays. From Eden to Moreton Bay, beautiful waterside towns and cities are enchanting places to live and work and attract a premium in real estate. Be tempted by bay living with a cheap home loan; your dream house isn’t as far away as you might think.

Moving away from Melbourne or Sydney, bayside living can be achieved for less than $400000, if you know where to look. Only kilometers north of Queensland’s capital Brisbane, we find Moreton Bay. Moreton Bay is an important place not only economically but historically and, for the traditional custodians of the land, a spiritual place too.

A thorough tour of Moreton Bays’ rich and fascinating history is best left to the local museums, safe to say that this place is brimming with culture and folklore. Its also brimming with cheap houses and land. Let’s take a look at some of the best bargains in the Moreton Bay area.

2/12 Eugenia Avenue, Rothwell 4022

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Car spaces: 2

Price range: $330000 +

Spacious, air-conditioned, and low maintenance, what more could you want? A three-bedroom duplex for under $350000 represents amazing value, and for the keen-eyed investor, a fantastic investment property. Check out NPBS for great investment loans and other banking services.

40 Comet Cct, Warner, 4500

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms:2

Car spaces: 2

Price range: $590000

This stunning two-story home is nestled near many of Moreton Bays beautiful waterways and is the perfect new home for a growing family. Light-filled and airy, with polished wooden floorboards and premium finishes throughout, this is a statement piece of a home and will proudly serve the fortunate new owner. Only in Moreton bay would you find such luxury at such an affordable price.

13 James Cash Court, Albany Creek, Qld 4035

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Car spaces: 2

Price range $550000

A classic example of the “Queenslander” this charming home has enough space for all your family’s needs. Only a three-minute walk from the shopping center with public transport at your doorstep this conveniently located home exudes quality and longevity. Finding a home with raked ceiling and hardwood floors for less than $600000 in Sydney or Melbourne would be impossible.

1-23 McClure Road, Wamuran Basin, Qld 4512

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Car spaces: 4

Price range: $700000

Seven hundred thousand? We are approaching average three-bedroom home territory in Sydney or Melbourne, but in Moreton Bay, this gets you a five-acre hobby farm. Yep, for less than an average home in NSW, you can own a slice or horse lover’s heaven. Compete with saltwater pool and 5kw solar system; this is incredible value anyway you spin it.

48 Menara Circuit, North Lakes, Qld 4509

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Car spaces: 2

Price range: $400000

This home was built in the last ten years on a generous 400m2 elevated block and is perfect for a new home buyer looking for their first family home. Close to schools and shops, the value of this property is incredible. Four bedrooms and a garage for under $400000 is a rarity, but not in Moreton Bay.

The Moreton Bay area offers so much more than affordable housing. The area is filled with lush waterways and green spaces, as well as a thriving maritime industry and a strong local economy. For the price of a unit in Melbourne, you can own a quality family home with enough space to park the cars and store the weekend toys.

You can keep your awkward to access million-dollar homes in Double Bay, and you can have your cramped units in the neutral bay, if you want more, move to Moreton Bay.

