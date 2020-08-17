Home>#INSC>Gift Ideas That Your Picky Friend Will Actually Love
#INSC #INSCMagazine Hip/Urban Lifestyle

Gift Ideas That Your Picky Friend Will Actually Love

17 Aug 2020
20
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 4

At least once a year, each of us faces a dilemma of what to give a friend for his birthday or a special day. And although you have known this person for many years, nevertheless it is always difficult to think of how you can surprise him this time. What to buy as a gift for someone who seems to have everything? How to congratulate a friend so that the gift will be remembered for a long time and remain useful? Here is the list of gift ideas that your picky friend will love.

World map made of wood

“The world is a book, and those who do not travel have time to read only the first page” — Art. Augustine.


Travelling actually makes us richer. While travelling, we learn more about life, culture and traditions of other countries. It is also a positive emotion. If the person to whom you want to present a gift travels regularly, then a present in the form of a wooden map of the world in the preferred colour will come in handy. The set also includes aeroplane pins, which he can use to mark places on the map that he already visited.

You can choose a single-layer or multi-layer card in a dark or light colour, which will be a great addition to the interior of the office, living room or bedroom, and will also motivate him for further adventures and trips around the world. And a nice addition to the card is LED backlighting.

Leather organiser

Source: freepik

A good quality leather organiser can also be used as a travel pencil case or cosmetic bag. It will easily fit small accessories, cosmetics, house and car keys, cards, all the necessary things in one place and always at hand.

And personalised engraving will turn such a stylish organiser into a great gift for a close friend.

Smart wallet

An RFID-protected smart wallet is a great gift for those who are worried about the safety of their personal information and money. Since RFID technology, based on a chip, is responsible for the safety of personal information on cards and protects them from being read.

The stylish wallet made of genuine dense leather with vintage and luxury vibes will be a great present.

LEGO set

Source: freepik

Remind your friend about childhood. Everyone loves LEGO, even if they’re not kids anymore. It’s cool! At first, enthusiastically assembling a constructor, and then putting the resulting masterpiece in a prominent place for others to admire. Choose a construction set that contains as many small details as possible, for example, the architecture of New York or San Francisco.

Experience as a gift

The thrill-seeker will be delighted with visiting karting. Such a gift will leave vivid impressions of that special day.

A friend who loves computer games will definitely appreciate a visit to a virtual reality room.

The most valuable gift for a fan will be a ticket to a concert of their favourite band or to a match of the team they support.

Headphones

This gift is perfect for those who work at the computer, play games, like to listen to music or go to the gym. Headphones can be with or without a wire, with a microphone, built-in Bluetooth, noise-cancelling, Hi-End and Hifi.

Fitness bracelet

Source: freepik

If your friend is into sports, a fitness bracelet will come in handy. They not only count steps and calories but also monitor the pulse and sleep phases. With their help, you can measure your blood pressure and see who is calling if the phone is not nearby. Fitness bracelets are waterproof, with alerts, vibration and activity monitoring.

Vape accessories

It is no secret that many people smoke tobacco, and this clearly does not improve their health. Therefore, for those who care about the health of their relatives and friends, there is an opportunity to make smoking a less bad habit and present them a device for electronic vaping or, in simple terms, an electronic cigarette. An electronic cigarette is perhaps the most desirable gift for a smoker. And for those who are experienced vapers, you can always find good quality vape accessories that they will love.

A few more ideas:

-A car enthusiast can be pleased with a certificate for car maintenance, for example, covering with liquid glass.

-Hunter, sportsman, fisherman, a musician will love a certificate to their favourite store.

-The nature lover will be delighted with the eco-cube, in which you can grow blue spruce or pomegranate. There are a lot of plant options.

Conclusion

When choosing a special present for a friend, you should definitely take into account the sphere of his interests: favourite hobbies and interests.

Gifting is not only enjoyable but also fun, especially when your present is unlike anything else. To do this, you don’t have to look for something incredibly original, you just need to turn on your imagination.

Facebook Comments

Alexis Walker
Alexis is a Sydney-based part-time writer and a full-time mom of two. Her words carry the richness of her travelling and parenting adventures, offer advice and inspiration to those who desire to improve their lives. Outside of the office, she takes pleasure in spending precious time with her youngsters and absorbing the happiness they constantly radiate.

Related Articles
#INSCMagazine Business Marketing

DeBounce ensures that your email marketing works effectively

Robert D. Cobb
It is very important that your company has an email database to outline email marketing marketing strategies and remain in the public
#INSCMagazine Business Human Resources Money

How to Save Money on Business Utility Bills

@TheInscriberMag
Reducing your business utility bills may not save you a fortune, but the little you save can help out with
Courtland Sutton (Nov. 11, 2017 - Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images North America)
Courtland Sutton (Nov. 11, 2017 - Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images North America) Courtland Sutton (Nov. 11, 2017 - Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images North America
#INSCMagazine

Courtland Sutton: How Will The Jaguars Replace Allen Robinson?

JACKSONVILLE- The Jaguars signed Donte Moncrief and re-signed Marquise Lee during the off-season. However, Allen Robinson signed with the Bears

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.