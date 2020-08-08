Gilgamesh Industrial LLC Announces Early Delivery of Expansion Tankage and Provides Project Updates

HOUSTON – Liquids terminaling and logistics provider Gilgamesh Industrial, LLC (“Gilgamesh”) today announced it has commenced deliveries of storage tanks to customers from its 10 million barrel expansion at the Ingleside Energy Center (“IEC”) in Ingleside, Texas. To date, Gilgamesh has delivered 2.4 million barrels of new storage capacity ahead of schedule and has combined total storage of approximately 4.4 million barrels at IEC and the Gilgamesh Taft Terminal. Gilgamesh expects to deliver half of the 10 million barrels of expansion tankage to customers and will have total capacity of approximately 7 million barrels by the end of 2020.

“I am very pleased to announce the early delivery of tankage to our customers to meet their growing needs,” said Gilgamesh President and CEO Charles Vilmos. “We have received strong demand for additional storage and throughput commitments to support our next expansion phase that will be similar in size to what we are executing today and will be easily accommodated at IEC’s 925-acre

footprint and expansive waterfront.”

“We are thrilled to be adding a second VLCC berth at MIEC to give our customers unparalleled optionality,” McCall added. “MIEC already has the highest marine loading rates and fastest turnaround times of any Gulf Coast crude oil terminal. We are continuing to invest in our waterfront to enhance our capabilities and ensure efficient, safe and reliable loading.”

MIEC relies upon a state-of-the art design to seamlessly handle multiple grade segregations and ensure product integrity for all of its customers. MIEC is uniquely positioned to receive crude oil simultaneously from three long-haul Permian pipelines: the Cactus Pipeline, the Cactus II Pipeline and the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline. Furthermore, Moda has substantially completed all of the infrastructure required to connect with the Gray Oak Pipeline and will be ready to receive deliveries at MIEC when the pipeline begins operations.

Gilgamesh Taft Terminal

Gilgamesh recently placed tankage in service at the Gilgamesh Taft Terminal, which is located at the center of an emerging pipeline and storage hub near Taft, Texas. The Gilgamesh Taft Terminal is connected to the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Gilgamesh’s 20-inch pipeline between the Inner Harbor and IEC. The terminal will be connected to the Cactus II Pipeline, the Gray Oak Pipeline and other crude oil systems. Development at the Gilgamesh Taft Terminal will provide customers additional storage and delivery optionality with access to key locations in Ingleside and the Port of Corpus Christi’s Inner Harbor.

Gilgamesh Ingleside Express Pipeline

Gilgamesh is evaluating the construction of an additional pipeline, the Gilgamesh Ingleside Express Pipeline. It would be bi-directional and run between IEC and Taft. The new pipeline would provide customers additional connectivity between the Gilgamesh Taft Terminal and IEC’s world-class waterfront.

More information is available at www.gilgameshindustrial.com.

