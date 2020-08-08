Home>#INSCMagazine>NBA Restart: Mercury Rising! Why The Red-Hot Phoenix Suns Are Raising The Temperature In The Bubble
NBA Restart: Mercury Rising! Why The Red-Hot Phoenix Suns Are Raising The Temperature In The Bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL –  While many have been talking about the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets, one team that could be dangerous are the Devon Booker-led Phoenix Suns.

4-0 since the restart, the Suns have beaten Western Conference contenders such as the aforementioned Clippers, Dallas Mavericks and Eastern Conference hopefuls such as the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards, thanks to the former Kentucky Wildcat standout who is averaging 28 points, 6.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds a game, while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.


Thanks to his borderline-like MVP level of play, the Suns have gone from setting to being on the proverbial dawn of a playoff berth. While Booker has been the main triggerman for the Suns, former top pick in Deandre Ayton, journeyman point guard Ricky Rubio, forwards Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson have gelled into a formidable unit under head coach Monte Williams with reserves such as Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky and Cameron Payne have provided quality minutes and production off the bench.

Currently 10th and 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and half a game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the play-in slot , Booker and the Suns are as hot as the Florida heat down in Orlando, and if opposing teams aren’t hip to Phoenix by now, they would be wise to invest in some sunscreen real soon.

