The Golden State Warriors got a scare tonight as James Wiseman injured his right knee on a dunk attempt.

At this point the hope is that it’s nothing too serious. He did seem to try to stretch the knee out, yet got taken to the locker room by trainers. He did not return to the game and is reportedly scheduled to have an MRI.

With the Warriors lacking size this is a big blow for a team attempting to remain in the play-in race. Wiseman on Friday night had his best game in a while with 11 points and 10 rebounds. It was his third double-double of the season.

In a little over six minutes played of the Warriors 125-109 win over the Houston Rockets he scored six points and grabbed a rebound. He also came away with a steal.

If Wiseman’s season ends tonight. He ends the season averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. He also shot 51.9 percent from the field, 31.6 from the three-point line, and shot 62.7 percent from the free throw line.

Still what is sad is that the injury was preventable. It’s something that most players need to work on from a young age and Wiseman needed to already know. Which is when to use the off-hand. If he does this he doesn’t land awkwardly, his dunk attempt doesn’t get blocked, and he likely gets fouled and goes to the free throw line for two shots.

Since he didn’t do it he wound up getting hurt. Which hopefully isn’t anything too serious and it does give the young Warriors center an important learning experience in his rookie season. Now if Wiseman is in a similar situation he will then use his off-hand to avoid the situation he found himself in tonight.

