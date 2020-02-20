Grab a Wooden Watch from Havern Watches: Be Different in Look

Life originated from using a quartz watch that was made with quartz crystal and used battery to keep time. This brand began in the early 60s, and by the 80s, it was available almost everywhere in the market, and it is called the quartz revolution back then. Thus, as life keeps advancing, technology didn’t cease developing as well, 2010, therefore, comes with smartwatches that are replicated on a computer device that is made to be put on the wrist. From that time, there has been a development on wristwatches that is not limited to keeping time, showing the date, month, and year alone but also to use as a camera, take a call and also access social media; this is called smartwatches. As there are varieties of watches ranges from sports watches, space watches, pilot watches, military watches, mechanical watches, and many more, they are also made in different ways, which the most popular ones are made of chain and leathers. Wooden clocks, on the other hand, as the name implies, is a type of watch crafted from a different kind of wood to make them look stunning and attractive. Also, 2020 will fill the market with beautiful watches, and this is top 10 trends of watches in 2020, and you can find all these watches at wooden watch shops such as Havern.

While talking about wooden watches, it should be mentioned that wooden watches are something different, something unique and something extraordinary as a gift for men. Because wooden watches combine the nature and modern era of watches in a single product.

Top 10 Wooden watches from Havern Watches (My personal choice):

1. The Chiseled Koa and Marble Wooden Watch

This watch is a combination of Marble and ‘Koa’ wood. I love this watch because of its elegant look and the presence of marble.

2. The Curtis Sandalwood Watch

I love this watch because it is made of sandalwood. The deep texture of sandalwood would be noticeable in my hand (That’s another reason to like it!!)

3. The Chiseled White Oak Watch

Oak is a special tree and used all over the world for its rich grains. This watch captured my heart as it is a combination of marble and white oak.

4. The Triple Crown Zebrawood Watch

This watch is made from Zebrawood, but I like the dial most because of its deep blue color.

5. The Triple Crown Ebony Watch

In my watch collection, I would be happy to keep this watch as it would add variety because of its deep black ebony color.

6. The Davis Ebony Watch

Deep texture, elegant look, shiny dials. What else can one dream for?

7. The Davis Red Sandalwood Watch

As always, I love sandalwood. Red sandalwood would add variety in my collection.

8. The Chiseled Ebony Sandalwood, Marble Wooden Watch

As already mentioned, the ebony color and combination of marble and wood attracted me most for this watch.

9. The Lenny Zebrawood

This zebrawood is collected from Cameroon having an average tree size of 97 feet tall. The material of this watch is really incredible.

10. The Gavin

This watch is something special. Engraving of this watch looks really amazing.

Important for you

Choices are different for every man and woman. The best thing about having a Havern watch is, they are environmentally friendly. How?

For every sale they make they plant a tree. A simple way to improve the earth a bit day by day. For the environmentalist, this wooden watch shop could be a good option to have a wooden watch.

Shop from a variety of wood watches available only on HAVERN Watches.

