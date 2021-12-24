Accessing a blazing-fast internet connection is no more a challenge by setting up a Netgear range extender. The reason being, a Netgear extender amplifies the WiFi signals emitted by the existing router and spread them equally in every corner of the home. However, many users have raised a question regarding the process of Netgear extender setup if the router’s SSID is hidden. If you are also seeking an answer for the same question, then we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will discuss the steps to install a Netgear WiFi range extender if the router’s SSID is hidden. So, let’s get started.

Note: Before starting the setup process, note the SSID of your router so that you can enter it manually when required.





Set Up Netgear Extender with Router’s Hidden SSID

Follow the steps given below in order to set up a Netgear range extender by accessing the mywifiext page if the router’s SSID is hidden:

Connect your range extender to an electrical socket. Turn on your WiFi device and wait patiently until it boots up properly.

Now, connect your device to the WiFi network and open a web browser on it.

Move the cursor to the address bar of the web browser and type the default URL of your Netgear range extender into it.

Note: If you are using a Windows PC, access mywifiext.net. And, if you are using an Apple device, consider accessing mywifiext.local.

Press the Enter key to proceed.

You will be welcomed by the Netgear extender login page where you have to fill in the default admin details.

Once done, click the Log In button.

The Netgear Genie setup wizard containing certain prompts will be revealed.

Once prompted, enter the SSID of your existing router into the given field.

Now, walk through the instructions displayed and complete setting up your Netgear range extender.

In this way, you can configure your Netgear wireless range extender if the router’s SSID is hidden. Now, you can enjoy accessing a lag-free internet connection.

What happened? Are you facing issues while performing Netgear extender setup? Don’t worry! Following the below-mentioned troubleshooting tips will resolve those issues for you in a snap.

Troubleshooting: Netgear Extender Setup Issues

Always plug your Netgear range extender into an active power socket and don’t move ahead with the setup process until the LED light stabilizes.

Ensure that your Netgear extender is placed in close proximity with the router and away from corners, concrete walls, microwave ovens, cordless phones, baby monitors, refrigerators, etc.

Avoid typing mywifiext.net into the search bar of the web browser. Instead, type it in the address bar.

Remember to temporarily disable antivirus software and firewall on your PC before starting the Netgear extender setup process.

No matter which web browser you use to set up your Netgear extender, make sure that it is updated and free of cache, cookies, and browsing history.

The default admin details of your Netgear extender are case-sensitive. It means uppercase and lowercase matters. So, be careful while typing them and consider turning the Caps Lock key on your keyboard off.

Do not switch tabs while setting up your Netgear extender.

To get success with the Netgear extender setup process, follow the on-screen instructions carefully.

Enter the SSID of your existing router carefully. Or else, your extender might get configured with the wrong WiFi network.

Last but not least, do not turn off your Netgear extender amidst the setup process.

In the Nutshell

This was all about how to set up a Netgear range extender if the router’s SSID is hidden. Did you get success in the Netgear extender setup process? Looks like you’ve successfully configured your device. So, what are you waiting for? Connect your WiFi-client devices to the extender’s Netgear_ext and enjoy accessing a speedy internet connection.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

