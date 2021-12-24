Netgear Nighthawk routers are known to provide a blazing-fast and lag-free internet connection to users all across the globe. However, many users have reported that they are facing issues with their wireless routers recently. And one such issue is Netgear WiFi router keeps disconnecting.

Are you facing the same damn issue? If the answer to the question is yes, it is advised that you walk through this article. Here, we have mentioned the topmost reasons why your Netgear Nighthawk keeps disconnecting along with the solutions to fix the issue. So, what are you waiting for? Read on.





Reason 1 – Poor Connection between WiFi Devices

One of the major reasons why your Netgear Nighthawk router keeps disconnecting is because it is not properly connected to the existing modem. Thus, check the connection between your WiFi devices.

If they are connected via a wireless source, replace it with an Ethernet cable. But, in case they are already connected with an Ethernet cable, then make sure that it is not worn-out or damaged from anywhere.

Now, try to access the Netgear Nighthawk setup wizard. Are you able to? If not, keep reading.

Reason 2 – Technical Glitches

Sometimes, technical glitches can too degrade the performance of your Netgear Nighthawk extender. But, worry not as these glitches can be resolved. You know how? Well, all you need to do is, give your wireless device a restart.

In order to reboot your Nighthawk router, unplug it from the wall outlet, wait for some time, and then, plug it back into the wall outlet.

Reason 3 – Internet Service Provider at Fault

There is a possibility that there is an issue from the end of your Internet Service Provider. To confirm the same, get in touch with your ISP. If what we are assuming is true, then it is recommended that you ask him to resolve it.

Reason 4 – WiFi Interference

Make sure that your Netgear Nighthawk router is placed away from things like mirrors, fish tanks, refrigerators, treadmills, televisions, microwave ovens, cordless phones, baby monitors, washing machines, Bluetooth speakers, aluminum studs, etc.

Apart from this, also maintain a safe distance between your router and thick concrete walls.

Reason 5 – Outdated or Corrupted Firmware

Updating the firmware of your device can also help you troubleshoot the Netgear Nighthawk router keeps disconnecting issue. Thus, open up the Netgear Nighthawk app on your mobile device, log in to your router, go to Settings, and click Firmware Update.

If even performing Netgear router firmware update didn’t help you resolve the issue you are currently facing, then it is recommended that you reset your device.

How to Reset Netgear Nighthawk WiFi Router?

Mentioned below are the instructions that you need to follow to reset Nighthawk router:

Look for the Reset button located on your Netgear Nighthawk router.

Once found, carefully press it using a paper clip.

You can also use an oil pin or toothpick to press the Reset button.

Wait for a couple of seconds and let your wireless device get restored to the default mode.

As soon as you are done performing Netgear router factory default reset, do not forget to reconfigure your device.

Summing Up

Our guide to fix Netgear Nighthawk router keeps disconnecting issue has come to an end here. We hope that after taking the help of the troubleshooting tips mentioned in this post, you will be able to get rid of the issue you were facing with your wireless device.

On the off chance, you are struggling with the same; it means that there is something wrong with your router. Therefore, it is recommended that you bring an extender home and perform Netgear Nighthawk extender setup.

