Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a condition that has attracted many misconceptions. Some people liken autistic people to psych patients because of how they think and behave. As the myths and facts about autism remain conflicting, it is not surprising that people are getting more confused. If you suspect that you or your child could be autistic, here are some facts about autism that a San Diego autism specialist at MindSet would like you to know.

Autism starts at birth

Generally, autism starts right after birth. It has nothing to do with how you raise your child. Each milestone a baby reaches marks the beginning of another one. For example, you expect your eight-month-old baby to sit without back support and probably start crawling. Other’s may start standing with help and mumble a few words. But if your child’s milestone delays, there could be a good reason for it. Perhaps your child’s brain processes information differently; a suggestion that they could be autistic.





Autism stays up to and throughout adulthood

As an autistic child grows, their caregivers might think that it will get better with time. However, autism causes the brain to process information differently, which cannot change as they grow. The best approach you can adopt if you have an autistic loved one is to take them to therapy to help them navigate life around non-autistic people, but it does not enable them to entirely outgrow it.

Most autistic people are gifted

Gone are the days when autistic people were believed to qualify as someone with mental incapacitations. It is no longer a disease. Instead, it is a slight change in brain processes which is a blessing in disguise. While people with ASD have heightened senses that make them unable to cope with everyday activities, most of them are have higher IQs and are gifted in various ways.

It is never too late to get an autism assessment

It is one thing to live your adult life not knowing you could be autistic, but not going for an assessment is another thing. The fact that autism awareness was initiated in recent years does not mean it existed from the beginning. Some adults could be dealing with any level of autism but the world’s understanding and attitude regarding autism caused them to never be diagnosed.

More males are autistic than females

For every autistic female, there are five males with the same condition. Perhaps the main reason is that females have better coping and impersonating skills which mask autistic symptoms and traits, making it difficult to diagnose them. For example, a male person diagnosed with autism may find it difficult interacting with others, while a female with the same traits may seek other ways of blending in with society. It means there could be more autistic females out there, only they do not come out for assessment.

There is more to life beyond autism

While autism has no cure, therapies like Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can help patients cope better with life. If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with autism, schedule an appointment online with your psychiatrist or neurosurgeon today.

