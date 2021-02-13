When it comes to our appearance, we all want to look our best. The way we look can have a big impact on our confidence levels and other aspects of our lives, and one of the things that can have a huge effect on both appearance and confidence is your hair.

Some people are lucky enough to have thick, lustrous hair, but there are many others who have hair that is in poor condition and thinning. For those who experience hair loss problems, there could be a range of issues and this includes everything from poor condition and lack of proper care through to genetics and certain health conditions.

Naturally, if the problem is down to a medical condition, you need to speak to a medical professional about this. However, if your hair is naturally thinning and in bad shape, there are lots of products you can consider such as those listed in a recent Observer report. There are also certain vitamins that can help when it comes to regrowing thicker, healthier hair.

Essential Vitamins to Aid Thicker Hair Growth

There are various vitamins that can help when it comes to growing thicker hair, and this is something that can prove highly beneficial for those who are worried about hair loss and thinning hair. Some of the key vitamins are:

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is essential for cell growth, and this makes it an essential vitamin for healthy, thick hair regrowth. The vitamin also assists with sebum production, and this is a natural oil that helps to keep the scalp nourished and moisturized and boosts the health of the hair. It is important to get the right amount of vitamin A, but also not to go overboard. You can find this vitamin in a range of foods and this includes greens, carrots, and sweet potatoes, among other things.

B Vitamins

B vitamins are also very important when it comes to healthy, thick hair growth. One B vitamin, Biotin, is well-known for aiding healthy hair growth, and those who are deficient in this vitamin can experience hair loss. B vitamins as a whole can aid the creation of red blood cells, which then transport oxygen and vital nutrients to the scalp and other parts of the body. This then helps to boost healthy hair growth. You will find these vitamins in a wide range of foods ranging from leafy green to seafood and whole grains.

Vitamin C

Another vital vitamin for thick and healthy hair growth is vitamin C, and this can protect the hair against aging due to free radicals. It is also a vitamin that helps to produce collagen, which is another vital aspect of healthy hair. Iron is an important mineral when it comes to hair growth and health, and vitamin C can also help your body to absorb more iron. So, as you can see there are lots of ways in which vitamin C can help with hair growth. Citrus fruits, strawberries, and vegetables such as peppers contain lots of vitamin C.

Vitamin D

According to research, those who have a vitamin C deficiency may experience hair loss, and there is also evidence to suggest that this vitamin can help when it comes to the creation of new hair follicles. This makes it a vital vitamin for those who want to promote thicker, healthier hair regrowth. A lot of people fail to get enough vitamin D, so you should try to include this in your diet with foods such as fatty fish. Also, spending time safely in the sunshine can help your body to naturally generate more vitamin D.

Vitamin E

This vitamin offers valuable antioxidant properties that can help to boost hair regrowth. Studies have shown that people who boost their levels of this vitamin experience significant hair growth. You can find this vitamin in a range of foods, so adding this to your diet is important. Some of the foods you can add include spinach, almonds, avocados, and sunflower seeds.

Making a Difference

By adding the right vitamins to your diet, you can promote far healthier, thicker hair regrowth and a healthier scalp. If you struggle to get all the necessary vitamins into your diet, you can find supplements to help boost your intake. This provides a convenient and affordable solution for those who might struggle to get a wide range of vitamins into their day-to-day diet. You can then look forward to a host of health benefits as well as boosting hair regrowth and health.

