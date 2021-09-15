For some people, the kitchen is a very intimate space, and making it as comfortable and as appealing as possible is a top goal. Whether you use it for work or just family meals, an island that is well put together can bring about great aesthetics for your kitchen space. If you want a functional space, you will need to plan early, and it is a good idea to create a mood board on Pinterest before buying anything you will need. What will you use it for most times in the future? Do you have extra room for a table or is it just enough to work around like it is?

Bar stools created for kitchen islands often increase versatility. And finding the right seating might need more than just a simple ride to the store. You will need to coordinate any ideas that you have while considering shape, size, and configuration of the space to ensure that everything falls in place.





Back or no back

Different barstools come with backs while others come without. This is something that you will want to consider before going for shopping. Are bar stools with a back something that you want, or do they fit in your space? If the space is a little limited or if you want a sleek appearance, then you would go for the backless option. On the other hand, if you spend a lot of time sitting on the area, then you will need comfort so go for barstools with a back. In addition to that, you might want those with a back if you have kids as they are the safer option.

Matching wood finish

You would want to either match the finish in your kitchen or contrast it by going for a darker wood finish. So, it is important to look at the cabinets and hardwood flooring then go for a wood design that matches the space.

Height

Not that there is a difference in bar stool height and counter stool heights. Usually, bar stoolsfit under 42” high countertops while the latter fits under 36” high countertops. So, ensure that you take the necessary measurements before you go for your shopping. Measure the distance between the underside of the countertop and the floor, and when shopping, consider the barstool arms, if any, since you will need to comfortably tuck them under.

Seat cushion

This might be determined by how much time you spend on your bar stools. Either way, you might want to ensure that they are padded or have cushions for utmost comfort. Depending on how much time you spend sitting on the barstools, you may want to consider a barstool with a cushion or a padded seat for added comfort.

How many will you need

You will also need to establish how many stools you will need. Having too many will have your space all crowded up, while less than needed will leave it looking weird (and you will need to utilize space if it’s there!). Usually, a good rule of thumb is to leave 26-30 inches or 2-2 ½ feet between two barstools. This space will ensure comfort and allow enough arm room for anyone seated there. To avoid that crowded look, leave 15 inches at the end of the counter.

