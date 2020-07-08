Home Décor: Why Decorating Your Place Is Essential?

Either you love it or not; many homeowners have pursued house decoration at a certain stage, and regardless of whether or not we can decorate our home due to constraints on rent or costs, many of us think of upgrading our house decoration to fit with our taste, design, character as well as the home itself.

We conducted a survey to learn more about one of the most successful DIY deco projects we are undertaking to find out more about the attitudes towards decorating them, which show the surprising results.

We checked all the essential aspects of a home decor project in their survey, from recruiting a specialist to marking our personalities in a new house.

Why do We Need to Decorate Our Home?

People decorate from upgrading old, outdated styles to restoring damaged paintwork for various purposes, but whether we select a small change or a dramatic redesign, we all want our houses to reflect ourselves. Our residences are a showcase of our identities, and we all like to create the ideal living room. The decoration is not only an art dimension but a sense of logic and stability. Homes are a safe space and a location that we can monitor in large measure. With decoration, we can introduce the organization and regulate our refuge and ensure that our residences function for us, and with our logic, they must make sense.

We asked our participants in our survey to illustrate their emotions when it comes to interior decoration, and most of the population surveyed show us they want to decorate extra. If they could manage it, 56.7 percent of people would decorate extra, but 30 percent repainted it when it was necessary to do so.

We discovered that just 10 percent of participants would renovate to keep up with new trends in design, which would lead us to believe that the most key aspect in renovating is trying to make the home more suitable for family life, making the space individual and personal.

Inspiration

This appeared as a massive surprise in a world of relentless innovation and vast quantities of creativity at our disposal that 46.4 percent of those surveyed still chose to physically flip via a magazine for design and style ideas.

Social networking, including Pinterest and Instagram, came in second in our survey, with 31.2 percent of participants seeking ideas for design via photo sharing and blogs for mood boards. The fact that most homeowners still search for things in magazines was among the most interesting results in our survey and may indicate that people seem to prefer qualified practical suggestions and experiments instead of the things they watch on screen.

Professionals VS. DIY

Once it comes to renovating your house, you could either employ an accomplished expert to bring your walls to life, get your overalls up, muck in yourself, and rolled up sleeves. Of all those polled, 84.1 percent hadn’t ever employed an expert to decorate their house again and, redecoration costs were really a concern with 80 percent of such people saying they preferred the DIY approach because of budget limitations.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

