simPRO Launches ‘Socially Distant’ Intelligent Asset Maintenance

simPRO IoT

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fieldservice–simPRO is supporting service-based businesses to achieve end-to-end asset maintenance with a connected and intelligent solution, simPRO IoT.

simPRO IoT provides both software and hardware solutions to monitor remote assets and integrate data into field service management jobs and operations.

“IoT is a solution that is revolutionising the maintenance and service industry by providing remote monitoring and socially distant repairs in a world concerned with keeping socially distant,” Rob Ormond, simPRO’s Chief Technology Officer said.

Easily retrofitted to assets or infrastructure in minutes and at a minimal cost, simPRO’s IoT offers customers a range of unique sensor solutions for environmental, water and temperature monitoring. A great cost-effective solution for both smaller trade businesses and larger operations managing multiple sites.

Dashboards ensure that interpreting the data provided by IoT-enabled assets is simple and gives users actionable insights. Using simPRO and the IoT add-on users can analyse trends, predict component failure, send alerts and create jobs providing the industry with a complete 360-degree solution.

“This new product offering is going to put the power back in the hands of our customers. We are supporting field service businesses to move from traditional reactive maintenance to condition-based maintenance (CBM), preventing major downtime and potentially extending the lifespan of assets,” Mr. Ormond said.

Once the data from the sensors flows into the simPRO IoT environment users can use specific workflows to automate actions such as job creation, scheduling field service staff and recurring invoicing.

With a range of up to two kilometres, subject to terrain and sensor location, once installed on an asset, simPRO’s nodes monitor and send collected data via a cloud gateway.

simPRO also records asset history and site-specific information meaning that you have all of the information you need to complete a quick job and from one system, giving our customers a 360-degree solution–like Aaron Guidice, Director & Deputy Managing Director of Sowga Commercial.

“At Sowga we pride ourselves on taking an innovative approach to Facilities Management, and the use of technologies such as simPRO is fundamental to our success. simPRO IoT links seamlessly with our core simPRO system and is live in a number of our client sites,” Aaron said.

To find out more about simPRO IoT visit simprogroup.com/au/features/iot

simPRO

simPRO is a global SaaS business providing operations management solutions to trade and specialty contracting industries. With 150,000 users in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, our verticals broadly include security professionals, plumbers, electricians, HVAC, solar and data networking.

Led by CEO Sean Diljore and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, simPRO’s cloud-based software is an end-to-end operation solution that streamlines field workflows to maximise workforces and enable business growth.

In 2016, simPRO secured AUD$40 million in growth capital as part of an aggressive product innovation and expansion strategy that has seen the company expand into new regional markets.

At the beginning of 2020, simPRO had more than 5,500 clients and 300+ employees over five global offices.

