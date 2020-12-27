INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Having a pool built in your backyard is always an exciting idea. Just think of all the fun things you can do in your pool! You can have guests come over, have the kids play in the water in the summer, or even spend a relaxing weekend after a busy week at work. There are also a slew of pool features, both aesthetic and recreational, that you can add to your private piscina to customize your overall pool experience. Summers will never be the same with a pool just right outside your doorstep. However, having a pool built on your property is no easy feat. There are a lot of things you should consider before signing the deal with your pool contractor and here are a few.

1. Swimming pool construction costs.

One of the first things that come to mind when having home improvement projects, such as having a pool built in your backyard, is the overall costs. As you may imagine having a pool constructed in your backyard is not going to be cheap. That said, knowing the costs it entails is important to understand the financial scope of your pool project. One way to get a good glimpse of how much swimming pool projects costs is by talking to your pool contractor. Depending on the type of pool you want in your backyard, the overall costs will be different.

Typically, an above-ground swimming pool will be the more affordable option. That’s because the process involved in putting up an above-ground pool requires only minor construction like setting up retaining walls, a pool deck, some electrical work, and probably a little landscaping. On the other hand, an in-ground pool will be more expensive because it involves digging up the ground, laying down the pipe work, setting up a pool equipment pad, and finishing the pool with relatively pricey materials like pebbles and tiles. The overall costs will also change if you have specific features in mind like water slides, LED lights, spas, and Baja steps. That said, asking for a quote or a rough estimate can help you prepare financially.

Should your budget not be enough for the pool you want, there are pool contractors that offer specialized services for financing a pool. They also have pool loan calculators on their pages that can help you get a bird’s eye view of how much it would look like on a monthly basis.

2. Swimming pool maintenance.

Like most investments, pools need to be maintained. Maintenance will include anything from cleaning the pool on a regular basis, adjusting the pool water’s chemical balance, checking the pool equipment pad for any mechanical issues, and so on. Many pool owners spend a lot of time and put in a lot of work in maintaining their pools. So you might want to check your schedule to see if you can allot the time to maintain your swimming pool.

The recommended frequency of cleaning your swimming pool is on a weekly basis. Cleaning typically starts by skimming the pool’s surface and can be done by scooping up floating dirt and debris with a skimmer net attached to a telescopic pole. Next, the interior of the pool must be brushed starting from the steps, the walls, and finished by scrubbing the floor. Once the dust settles, it is cleaned by using a pool vacuum. The water’s chemistry is also checked either using a pool water test kit or a pool water test strip. Then, the necessary chemicals are added to keep the pool water’s chemistry in check. Lastly, the pool’s equipment pad should also be visited occasionally to check if the motor, the pump, the filter, and the heater is running properly. Doing these steps is an important part of maintenance and should be done regularly. Knowing this beforehand can help you understand the responsibilities of maintaining a swimming pool. If you feel like you won’t have the time for it, you can speak to your pool contractor to see if they offer pool cleaning services and if not, refer you to a professional who offers these services.

3. Know the necessary features.

As we’ve briefly covered above, pool features can help you customize your experience. If you’re an athletic person, you might want to consider having a lap pool or one that allows you to run at least a few laps to help keep your cardio in good condition. You can also have a spa installed adjacent to your pool to help your body relax and loosen up after a long and strenuous workout. If you’re one who sees swimming as a recreational activity, you can have water slides, waterfalls, and LED lighting installed in your pool. If you see swimming as a social activity, you can ask your contractor to build a shallow pool for you where you can set up a pool bar where you and your friends can enjoy some drinks while dipping in the water. Apart from these features, there are also some that are required and mandated by the state, typically pool features that have something to do with safety.

In the state of California, residential swimming pools are required to have several features. As stated in the California Pool Safety Act of 2018, pools built in the backyard must have a three-sided fence and at least two of the pool safety features written below.

A pool enclosure separating the pool and the spa.

A mesh safety fence.

A safety door cover, manual or automatic.

A pool door closing and latching system.

Pool door alarms.

Talk to your pool contractor to know more about the California Pool Safety Act of 2018 so you can have a backyard pool that’s compliant and up to code.

4. Consider your pool’s location.

Before you even speak to a contractor, who may or may not talk to you about it, you should consider where your pool should be built. There are different reasons why this is important, but the most important is your pool’s exposure to dirt, the elements, and the risks of having it built in an area with a high water table.

Say your pool is going to be built on a low-lying ground. You should know that a pool located in such an area can collect more dirt and debris than pools built on a higher ground. There’s also the chance of getting mud in your pool when there’s a heavy rain. If you have decided on building your pool in a low area, make sure to have a pool cover installed to protect your pool from dirt, dried leaves, and twigs in addition to trash, dead bugs, and algae spores blown by the wind into your pool.

Building your pool near trees can be a great idea. It can create a calming backdrop for your pool and provide you with natural shade in the summer. And while it may be practical and aesthetically pleasing, know that there are also some drawbacks to it. The sun can help warm the water and can help you save money on electricity and gas if you’re using it to heat your pool. Also, the nearby trees can be a nuisance as they can drop leaves in the water that can decompose and disrupt the balance of your pool water’s chemistry.

Lastly, if you’ve built an in-ground concrete pool in an area with a high water table, you may run the risk of having a popped pool. This usually happens when you’re draining the pool. Because there’s no water in the pool to push the concrete down, the pressure from the ground water will push the pool up causing it to pop from the ground.

Make sure to give the location of your pool some serious thought as it can help you save time from cleaning and money from unnecessary and preventable repairs.

5. Choose the right contractor.

Finally, make sure to work with the right guys when building a pool in your backyard. You’ll be trusting them with an expensive investment and you don’t want to end up with a pool built hastily or worse, built by inexperienced pool contractors. So unless you’re building it yourself, make sure to find the right people for the job. Here are a few tips.

First, find a pool contractor that’s licensed or accredited with your local state. This means that they have the right skills and the right permits to operate as pool professionals and that the state recognizes their skills. Next, make sure that they leave a positive impression with their customers. Check customer feedback by going to the contractor’s website and looking at their profiles on business sites. Lastly, ask for a quote and have it in writing. Nothing says we’re committed to help you than having their offers written down and check later for reference.

So, there we have it, the five things you need to know before you get a pool. For professional quality swimming pool services, visit the guys at Stanton Pools.

Meta Description:

Are you planning to have a pool built at your home? Check out these five things to know before having a pool. We discuss everything from location to the costs of having a pool built in your backyard. For professional swimming pool services and solutions, contact us at Stanton Pools.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

