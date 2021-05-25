Your home is probably the biggest asset or investment you have. So, increasing its value may be high on your list of priorities over the next few years. There are many ways in which you can turn your property into desirable abode and increase the value at the same time. And here’s some things you should look at, to do just that.

A new kitchen and bathroom

Kitchens and bathrooms are costly rooms to renovate but they are also the rooms that can increase the value of your home the most.

Home buyers are usually looking for somewhere to move straight into without any hassle. So, new kitchen costs are not something they want to think about. The same goes for the bathroom. And they’re usually willing to pay a bit more for a property where it’s all done for them.

If you are going to install a new kitchen and bathroom to help sell your house, you need to make sure it appeals to a range of buyer’s tastes.

Add or make better use of spaces

Apart from renovating your existing rooms, another sure-fire way to add value is to increase the usable space around your home. That could be extending it or just capitalizing on the space you already have.

You could extend out, creating a large, modern open-plan living space or go up into the attic space to add another bedroom. These options may seem too expensive for the return you’re likely to get, but there is one other option. And that is to make your existing space seem as roomy as possible. Removing clutter and bulky furniture to create a more spacious looking home.

Turn your home into a lifestyle

Your home can be a perfectly functional place, with no structural problems and in great condition all round. But if you’re thinking of selling it, there’s an extra step you can take to make the most money from it. And this involves changing your tactic from selling a house to selling a home, and more importantly a lifestyle.

So, how do you do this? If you’re selling to families, then you could make sure there’s a family dining table dressed for mealtimes or ensure the garden looks inviting for kids to play in. If you’re aiming to sell to young professionals, dress the home to look like the ideal socializing space, add some trendy kitchen gadgets and style the décor to appeal to modern tastes.

