Most people aren’t aware of cycles in video poker games and their working system. This is an inapplicable term as a video poker game doesn’t possess cycles. All the hands of video poker are according to mathematicians “independent events”.

It is possible to make a royal flush?

The majority of the people who have good knowledge about video poker or agen slot online utilize the number 40,000 for describing cycles in video poker. This is just about correct for Jacks that players play with the best strategy though it is not the ideal number for all the game variations.





When a game has got an impressive payout along with the royal flush then that hand also possesses a cycle. In this context, it is appropriate to mention Deuces Wild and another instance is Double Bonus Poker.

The reason for which the cycles change

Every deck possesses 52 cards and these cards do not change. In Deuces Wild, the royal flush does pay off at eight hundred for one. Players do not run into a circumstance where he would go with 2 or 3 cycles and they would hit the royal flush too. On a few games, the ideal decision where players get allured to a 2-card or 3-card royal flush draw does take place habitually in comparison to other video games.

Cycles for a video poker game

It is like dream come true for people when they play a full-pay Deuces Wild. When they play, the cycle that caters to the royal flush happens to be 45,000 hands in place of 40,000. When you play a game of full-pay Double bonus then the cycle becomes higher and it ranges from 46,000 to 48,000 hands based on the paytable.

The cycle alters formed on the change in the paytable as the ideal playing policy too changes. In a few variations, players get drawn more to the royal flush in comparison to others.

The time you need to devote fir hitting a cycle

You can calculate the number of hours you will take for hitting a cycle and you need to be aware of the hands that you can play per hour while you play. If you play real money video poker games then you will find it to be a fast game. An experienced player can take his decisions pretty fast and so, he can get 10 hands/minute. Again, it is not possible to make 600 hands too in 60 minutes. Every player who thinks about some things occasionally plays 500 hands/hour.

You can calculate the number of hours that are in a cycle easily when you divide the cycle’s number of hands by the number of hands/hour that you play. When you are a novice player and aren’t habituated to playing that fast, then you can make a royal flush once every eighty hours, and this is considered an average.

However, you will never confront a situation where you will go through 2 or 3 cycles, and that too when you don’t hit the royal flush and it is a function of variance only.

