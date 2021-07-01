Samson Brown has released his third single of the year, “A Vibe ” just in time for the summer of 2021. Combining Brown’s unique hip-hop style with a lofi beat, the single evokes the nostalgia for late-night adventures and anticipation for long summer road trips, making it the first of many post-pandemic songs which will be sure to follow Brown’s lead.





This release not only marks the artist’s first single written and recorded in Vancouver, but also his first experience working with producer, Koji. Although it was their first time collaborating together on a project, Brown and Koji completed the song within the first hour of their session at Studio 710. The duo successfully managed to blend their styles into a track that celebrates Brown’s first year in Vancouver and the conclusion of Covid…

To celebrate the song of summer 2021, the hip-hop artist has partnered with Aces N Spades Tattoo to give away a free tattoo to one of his fans… The giveaway is designed to encourage fans to embrace adventure and spontaneity while enjoying the journey they’re on— a reflection of the theme from “It’s a Vibe”.

Brown looks forward to the summer of 2021 and the remainder of the year as he continues to establish relations with the music industry’s most influential individuals, making connections in Vancouver, Miami, and California. The artist says fans can look forward to a “Kendrick Lamar inspired” music video for “It’s a VIbe” to follow, but, for now, leaves his supporters with an eagerness for their next journey and a willingness to seize opportunities for a good time.

Listen to the song of summer 2021, “It’s a Vibe” out now to experience the vibe.

Follow Samson Brown:

Spotify | Twitter | Instagram

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

