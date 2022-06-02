Fat freezing treatment or CoolSculpting or Cryolipolysis effectively kills the under skin fat cells, therefore, the positive treatment results are long-lasting and almost permanent. To maintain the positive results, the patient has to adhere to the daily routine of regular exercise and a healthy diet.

Once the stubborn under skin fat cells are removed from a specific area of the body they cannot regrow or migrate. Post successful treatment for fat freezing in Melbourne, the positive results are visible within a few weeks. The patient notices a visible reduction in the fat levels in the area within 3 to 4 weeks. And comprehensive fat reductions are observed almost 8 weeks post the fat freezing treatment.





After about 8 to 10 weeks approximately 91% of the stubborn fat cells in the targeted area get effectively removed. Further positive fat reduction results are observed for the next 6 months.

Moreover, Coolsculpting or Fat freezing treatment could be securely repeated in the same target area after a routine interval of 3 weeks from the previous treatment session.

The fat freezing treatment delivers the best results when combined with a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise. This treatment can effectively remove moderate to small amounts of stubborn fat deposits present under the skin in specific areas of the body.

Fat freezing in Melbourne is a non-invasive and non-surgical cosmetic treatment that removes under skin fat to provide a proper shape of the body. It is not a weight-loss treatment option. This treatment is meant to give a proper shape to the body by destroying the stubborn fat cells present underneath the skin.

Which body parts could be treated with fat freezing

TGA & FDA approved fat freezing

The most common areas of the body that could be effectively treated with fat freezing include:

Hips and waist

Stomach

Thighs

Lower waist

Chin

Buttocks

Patients often prefer fat freezing treatment to reduce the appearance of cellulite which appears in multiple areas of the body. Also, if you want to remove the fat cells from a large area you will more likely require more number of treatment sessions.

The qualified doctor will first examine your skin and the number of fat deposits, and then, prescribe the number of fat freezing treatment sessions to achieve the desired results.

How does fat freezing work?

Cryolipolysis or fat freezing is a TGA & FDA approved spot fat reduction treatment that utilizes controlled cooling to break down or destroy the stubborn fat cells present underneath the skin. This technique cannot break down the deep muscle fat deposits, therefore, cannot be used as a weight-loss treatment.

Fat freezing is a non-surgical cosmetic treatment for body shaping or contouring. In this treatment, a specialized applicator is placed over the target area of the skin. This applicator cools the temperature in the target area to a specific degree which freezes the fat cells. Since the fat cells are vulnerable to cooler temperatures, The freezing temperature causes the fat cells to break down or die, which are then dissolved into the body and drained via the natural biological process.

This process reduces the stubborn fat deposits in the target areas of the skin and allows you to achieve the desired body shape. Depending on the number of fat deposits and the kind of body shape you require, you may need to undergo 2 or more fat freezing treatment sessions to achieve the desired results.

How long do fat freezing results last?

Clinical trials conducted on more than 5500 participants from across the world have demonstrated: a very high rate of patient satisfaction, clinically and scientifically secure technology, and consistent positive fat reduction results.

No significant adverse events or side effects could be found post fat freezing treatment.

Almost 90% of the participants reported a positive perception of the treatment, and, almost 95% reported tolerable or minimal discomfort.

This proves that fat freezing in Melbourne is a secure and effective treatment for patients of all skin types.

Fat cells once destroyed don’t regrow or migrate. Therefore, the positive results of the fat freezing treatment last indefinitely. When combined with a healthy lifestyle and regular exercise, the positive results could be sustained for more than 6 to 8 years.

Dr Shobhna Singh is a qualified cosmetic Physician with vast experience in body contouring and caustic skin treatments.

If you want to consult Dr Shobhna Singh about fat freezing in Melbourne, you must visit Nitai Medical and Cosmetic Centre today.

