Healthcare systems worldwide face numerous complex and multifaceted challenges in providing high standard, safe, and cost-effective care into the future. Therefore, it is necessary to sustain and improve the quality of care provided, leading to a drastic shift in healthcare delivery, a revolution in healthcare models, and a healthcare professional’s role. Having leadership qualities in healthcare professions is pivotal in assuring optimum care and support to the patient. Leaders face challenges regularly that involve problems that need to be solved utilizing critical thinking. Their decisions affect patients in several ways.

Leadership skills in nursing prepare the nurses to address every issue promptly and rationally. For example, nowadays, the major problem that healthcare providers face is related to the cost and quality of the treatments. With excellent leadership abilities, nurses are capable of solving this problem. Leadership in nursing involves an atmosphere that relies on a clear vision, and the staff is motivated and empowered. To know more, let’s see how the leadership skills affect the patient’s life.

Preparing Nursing Leaders

One can learn almost ninety percent of leadership. Thus, nursing education is the first goal to prepare nursing professionals and leaders. To become a nurse leader, nursing students need the exposure that provides numerous chances to practice their leadership skills. However, nurses do not have sufficient and adequate preparation for the leadership role throughout their nursing academic education, which creates a gap between education and the clinical practice requirements. It results in ineffective nursing leadership. It is undoubtedly impractical to expect new nurse graduates to be ready to take on leadership roles. They will need some time to explore their strengths and weaknesses and alternatives to evaluate themselves. Job training, mentorship, and joining a degree like post masters dnp programs online are fantastic ways to amplify expertise. These programs can offer the new graduate nurses the boost that will help them to possess mandatory leadership skills in their clinician role. These programs are a guaranteed way to achieve exceptional leadership qualities.

Patient Satisfaction

Patient satisfaction is a concrete criterion for the evaluation of health care and quality of nursing care. It represents the standard of treatments and patient care in a healthcare setting. It provides sufficient information to the people involved in assessments, such as measuring patients’ expectations and satisfaction with nursing care quality. They improve nursing service quality by figuring out areas of failure and planning and implementing necessary training. Evaluation of health care involves core factors such as defining the objectives of care, monitoring healthcare inputs. The extent to which one can make assessments related to harmful consequences also plays a huge role.

Nursing is one of the pillars of healthcare services; a patient’s satisfaction with nursing care works as the fundamental predictor of the overall satisfaction with hospital care. Analyzing patients’ satisfaction with nursing care could improve nursing service quality by facilitating are standards while monitoring both outcomes and patients’ perceptions of quality.

Patient’s Emotional Well-being

The nurses have an exemplary role in offering emotional, psychological, and mental security and relief to patients and their families in all hospital settings, such as supporting the patient through appropriate diagnosis and ensuring quintessential and optimum care. Nurses monitor their patients’ health, provide medicine to them, take care of the paperwork, formulate a diagnosis, and provide appropriate advice, but they do much more than this. As it is said, they wear many hats throughout the working day, and meeting their patients’ emotional needs is one of them.

Leader Nurses Are Emotionally Intelligent

Several areas of need for emotionally intelligent nursing leadership are especially prominent in the research literature: recruiting and retaining qualified staff and limiting stress, transfer, grievance, turnover attrition, and nurses leaving the profession; promoting positive work climates; promoting nurse participation in decision making and enhancing power and control; improving nurse recognition, advancement opportunities, and lifelong learning; enhancing management responsiveness to and communication with nurses, and providing better administrative support for nursing activities. These need areas are especially critical because of the shortage of nurses nationwide, turnover costs, and the disruptions in organizational effectiveness and patient care quality associated with unstable staffing.

Patient’s Well-being Depends on the Hospital Environment

Despite the common practice of promoting non management-prepared staff nurses into charge and leadership positions, well-prepared manager need is well established in the nursing literature.

Nurse leaders make a significant difference in how nurses perceive and perform in their jobs. Repeatedly, nurse leaders effective behaviors and practices to influence work environments in innumerable ways, resulting in greater levels of staff nurse job satisfaction and organizational commitment. With the proper infrastructural support, exceptional nurse executive leadership positively influences the entire climate of nursing work in an organization. The nurse executives need help from their executive colleagues to create work environments that enable nurses’ professional training.

Nurse Leaders Give Patients Good Company

A nurse spends most of her time with patients. Over time, they develop a strong bond of friendship and trust, due to which they start to share their feelings, emotions, and thoughts with them. They should watch their physical and mental health and assess their needs and communication ability and determine when to put them to rest.

With good humor and small talk, nurses can help divert their patients’ minds. A positive attitude can help patients with acute and chronic pain heal their minds and bodies. They share their knowledge with patients in a healthy, comfortable environment because they listen more and follow the instructions in a peaceful environment.

Conclusion

Nursing is a noble profession and focused on the care of families, individuals, and communities. Quality and valuable leadership in nursing play a vital role in inpatient care. Leadership styles affect patients’ satisfaction and improve patient safety outcomes. A defined clear relationship between nurse leaders and patients ensures lower patient mortality, reduced medication errors, and hospital-acquired infections. Therefore, recruiting and retaining individuals into leadership roles with the necessary emotional intelligence competencies that determine relational leadership is critical to effective healthcare organizations’ performance.

