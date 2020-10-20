How to Achieve Maximum Brand Exposure?

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Building a successful business goes well beyond delivering an excellent product or service. The customers need to be aware of your company before they start spending money, so focusing on exposing your brand is highly important.

Give Employees Promotional Hats

Promotional hats are a great way to reward your hard-working employees while also creating a more recognizable brand. Your employees will walk around town wearing these hats. Everyone they pass on the street or at the store will see your company name and logo. Since people are naturally curious, they will likely research the company online shortly after seeing the hat. In only a few weeks, your brand will be discovered by hundreds of new potential customers. According to the experts at Bagmasters, “As you can see, custom promotional products are good for full-funnel marketing strategies and deliver results for cheaper than other traditional avenues. You can attract a wide range of audiences and ages and make sure your brand stays top of mind.”

Maximize Organic Social Media Reach

Social media has basically taken over the entire world. Virtually everyone in the country uses social media at some point in their daily lives. Since social media has become so important in our culture, it is extremely tough to build a successful business without an online following. Your profile needs to be aesthetically appealing to help entice new customers. Promote your social media profiles as much as possible. You also need to regularly post content to help increase your number of shares and likes.

Develop Voice For Brand

Before you can start creating content for your company, you need to develop a voice that fits the company. Your brand voice is essentially the way you come across to new potential customers in your marketing materials. If your logo, website design and social media posts are not cohesive, then you will have a hard time building a customer base. Expert marketing specialists can have trouble finding the perfect voice for a new brand, so do not get too discouraged early. Focus on making it simple. If your business is aiming to appeal to young customers, then just make sure your brand does not look out-of-date and unhip.

Establish Brand Partnership

A great way to quickly grow your brand exposure is by partnering with an already established company. To make this partnership work, your products or services need to be complimentary. It does not make sense for two competing restaurants to work together. Both sides need to promote the partnership as much as possible. This can be done on social media or by throwing a big event celebrating the new partnership. It is also a good idea to co-design a product or service that shows off the strengths of both businesses.

Offer Regular Giveaways

Everyone loves getting things for free, so giveaways are the perfect way to build interest in your brand. To get the most exposure out of the giveaway, it is usually best to do them on social media. Make everyone entering share the giveaway with their friends before they are eligible to win the prize. These friends will likely want to get in on the action, so they will share it with everyone they know too. This is how one simple giveaway can expose your brand to thousands of new customers.

