To negotiate the current business upheaval, largely exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic, it’s vital that companies can pivot when even more changes manifest. Which they will. The fact is that, to keep pace with the ever-shifting business landscape, enlisting the help of Workday Adaptive Planning could be one of the smartest moves you’ll make.

Here’s how to benefit from adaptive planning.





What is Workday Adaptive Planning?

With its business planning cloud, Workday Adaptive Planning handles organizations’ consolidation, planning, reporting and analytics functions. Essentially, it gives companies the planning platform they need to easily adapt to new business situations. It also puts in place a planning process that includes the whole organization.

Why is it Needed?

Organizations do need a tool that helps them to act when business conditions change. The problem is that most companies have a slow, lumbering manual system that nowadays just doesn’t cut it. Such systems just aren’t sufficiently nimble to take advantage of new opportunities or to switch gears. Another problem is that these systems are too often disjointed and spread across multiple departments and functions, leaving you with a less-than-holistic view of the company.

What Does Workday Adaptive Planning Offer?

Here are more details about what adaptive planning can help with:

Financial planning . That, as well as reporting and analysis. With this system, there’s no problem producing accurate budgets swiftly and easily. Plus, you can gain the insights you need faster to make strategic decisions. And what’s particularly cool is that all this can be handled from your smartphone, desktop, or Microsoft Excel.

. That, as well as reporting and analysis. With this system, there’s no problem producing accurate budgets swiftly and easily. Plus, you can gain the insights you need faster to make strategic decisions. And what’s particularly cool is that all this can be handled from your smartphone, desktop, or Microsoft Excel. Workforce planning . The tool that is adaptive planning allows companies to level-up their employee and skills-based planning process quickly and easily, resulting in an improved bottom line. What’s more, the system allows you to fortify collaborations with your leaders and HR to make the most of workforce plans and strategic goal achievement.

. The tool that is adaptive planning allows companies to level-up their employee and skills-based planning process quickly and easily, resulting in an improved bottom line. What’s more, the system allows you to fortify collaborations with your leaders and HR to make the most of workforce plans and strategic goal achievement. Sales planning . Here, adaptive planning allows you to swiftly maximize sales resources, heighten performance, and get better at sales predictions. Further, you can launch the proper quotas, better meet topline bookings targets, and establish balanced territories. Adaptive planning also promotes collaboration on possible scenarios, and, by uniting sales and financial plans, can provide you with a sole set of facts to go by.

. Here, adaptive planning allows you to swiftly maximize sales resources, heighten performance, and get better at sales predictions. Further, you can launch the proper quotas, better meet topline bookings targets, and establish balanced territories. Adaptive planning also promotes collaboration on possible scenarios, and, by uniting sales and financial plans, can provide you with a sole set of facts to go by. Operational planning. Need to model, with flexibility, various kinds of functional use or planning domain that has to do with your industry, function or where you are located? Well, with adaptive planning, it’s a snap. The system can handle all manner of modeling and planning for the whole organization. Oh, and with real-time access to unprecedented levels of operational details.

Can Mercer Help?

Yep. While Workday Adaptive Planning is a standalone tool that you can buy and use with any enterprise resource planning system, it’s best to go through Mercer to make the most of the powerful system. This means transforming your financials, sales planning and workforce through top-shelf datasets and robust technology. Remember that strategies and decisions shouldn’t be made in a vacuum. Rather, you need pertinent and up-to-date info to back them up. In other words, to drive change, you need technology AND info.

How you can benefit from adaptive planning is by putting the system in place, with the implementation help of an expert consultant such as Mercer. You need the agility, the ability to make better decisions, and the efficiency of automated planning, which adaptive planning can provide. Don’t get caught flat-footed while the competition speeds by.

