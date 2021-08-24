It’s pleasant to rest in the clean, freshly lined bedroom, but it doesn’t matter what’s underneath. It’s about how to clean the mattress at home. The simplest thing is when the mattress gets stained with a new one, hygienists are advised to change it after 7 to 10 years, you can dry-clean, but it is convenient to clean the mattress from stains with enough way home quickly and efficiently.

In a bed we not only sleep, sit, but, sometimes, we eat, children fall on them, cats and dogs blush. The longer it is exploited, the more dust, stains, odour.





In most cases, a vacuum cleaner is used to remove dirt.

Allergists recommend removing dust, dust mites with a vacuum cleaner with special filters or detergents, and if without it, wet the sheets, press them well, put them all over the sleeping surface of the mattress and remove dust

Removing Stains of All Kinds at Home

Soda and your favourite essential oils are suitable for creating a natural dry cleaner.

For all types of mattresses: with luggage, children, coconut, orthopedic, spring dry cleaning is suitable. Before you start cleaning, you should thoroughly vacuum the mattress. A simple and effective way to keep the mattress clean, add 1-2 drops of your favourite essential oils to 1-2 packets of soda, mix the entire sleeping surface with the aroma-soda ingredient through a sieve with a thin layer for at least 6-8 hours, then vacuum. Soda absorbs excess moisture from the surface, disinfects, and essential oils will provide a light scent.

How to Clean the Mattress from Urine

If the fresh urine is fresh, you should quickly remove the mattress pad, put it on the rub. From the mattress to remove the remaining urine with a paper napkin.

Remove the stain with a paper napkin

Then apply a 1: 3 solution of vinegar and water with a sponge or a sponge, sprinkle with baking soda, it will soak the liquid residues for 10-15 minutes, apply hydrogen peroxide water in a ratio of 1: 2.

Fill the spray bottle with the solution and apply on the surface

Soda, under the action of acid, foamed into a cool foam. After 2 hours vacuum the mattress, and wait for complete drying, at least 10 hours. This method is suitable for removing fresh ammonia spots of people, children, animals.

For dried urine try using a recipe of 1 tsp. citric acid, diluted in a glass of water, generously cure pollution, dry, after exposure to acid, the dry area should be blurred.

Citric acid will help to cope with an old stain

It is necessary to apply this substance with care because the acid is an aggressive substance and can spray on the surface of the mattress or dislodge the filler. Do not use chlorine-containing agents, a dirty area may disappear, but there is a high probability that the appearance of stains and odour will disappear, but a definite, sharp, heavy and unpleasant will occur.

How to Clean the Mattress from Blood Stains

There are features of removing blood stains from the mattress:

To use cold, cold water without soap. The cold membrane cloth should be applied to the stain for 30 minutes.

The movement of the dry sponge or cotton pad from the edge of the area to the centre;

Continue to remove the stain, do not let moisture spread to a clean place. Blot a stain with a towel or a special rag

There are several ways to remove old bloodstains.

Soak in a wet area with cold water, apply oxygen bleach for 20 minutes, rinse, then evaporate. This method is suitable for removable mattress covers. Oxygen sprays can be used on removable mattress covers or covers. Make a pastelike mixture from baking soda and 2: 1 sea salt, moisten the pollution with very cold water and rub it with your fingers, without going over the clean area. The exposure time of the mixture is 30-60 minutes. , depending on old age, remove the remnants of a small handkerchief, rinse with cold water, vacuum and remove to air dry. Mix soda and sea salt and put in place Hydrogen peroxide is 3% applied to the dried blood and dried from the edges of the cotton pad, to prevent spreading, repeat, if necessary, several times. You can use hydrogen peroxide, which is in any kitchen cabinet Similarly, use 3%ammonia, just swallow the dirt first, then apply ammonia around the edge and gradually move to the centre of the area.

How to Clean a Child’s Mattress from Vomiting

Quickly remove the vinegar from the surface, wipe the mattress pad with vinegar or citric acid 1: 1 with water, dry with a hairdryer.

Old stains of unknown origin try washing with a 1: 1: 1 mixture of laundry detergent, cleaning gel, carpet cleaning Melbourne with rich foam, treat the mattress and dry it with a hairdryer.

We process foam mattress with whipped, dried, remove the other in a vacuum cleaner

How to Clean the Mattress from Mould

Extremely dangerous mould contamination, especially for people who are susceptible or allergic because mould is a strong allergen. In a large mould cover, discard the mattress. It is necessary to fight it.

It is possible to remove mould from the outside of the mattress using special methods, but it is not effective if the infection is deep.

If dry cleaning is not available, then there is a popular method.

Dry the mattress, preferably in the sun. Treat the surface with a solution of vinegar or alcohol. To dry Treat any disinfectant solution. To dry

Traces of cosmetics were removed with a cotton pad moistened with alcohol.

We moisten a cotton pad with alcohol and remove the makeup stain.

From sticky chewing gum can get rid of with the help of cold. To do this, something solid (not wet on the surface) to freeze, attach to the chewing gum, when it freezes, try to pick it up.

Contaminants from red wine persist when applying dishwashing gel that has absorbed water.

The liquid coil should be dissolved with water and applied to the alcohol stain.

Drops from nail polish can easily relieve acetone, but attention, if the surface is colourful, can be lost.

Nail polish remover with acetone will help to remove nail polish

Traces of fat remove the starch salt.

A mixture of starch and salt is used for stain stains.

Yellow spots go to bring remover and oxygen bleach.

To prevent stains after washing, the treated area should be dried with a hairdryer, and if they appear, it can be whitened with white laundry detergent.

How to Get Rid of the Mattress of Unpleasant Odours

Parents of children, pet owners, relatives of the sick are worried about the smell of urine in the house. If you or your loved ones are not allergic to odour absorbers, try using an odour absorber for pets. Apply it to the dirty area as many times as necessary to achieve a positive result.

The odour invention is designed to absorb and remove unpleasant odours from pets in the home.

Otherwise, rub the children’s dry powder with a fresh urine sample, remove it after a while and dry it with a hairdryer.

Iodine does a great job with the ammonia smell, but it is not suitable for white mattress covers.

Iodine solution can be used on dark objects to combat odours

Mould removes bleach dilute it with warm water and cover the entire surface, dry it, then crush it.

The smell of sweat disappeared from the salt. Apply over the entire bed area, then remove to dry in the fresh air.

Tobacco smoking is removed with the help of soda, it should be thoroughly sprinkled on the mattress and after 48 hours clean with a vacuum cleaner.

How to Wash a Mattress

At home, the mattress itself is difficult to wash. Dry cleaning or limit cleaning the surface of the mattress pad, the choice is yours, but you must consider the type of mattress, the nature of the contamination, before cleaning, read the instructions on product care.

Care Tips for Basic Mattress Types

Cotton: It should be continuously soaked, returned, vacuumed every 10 days. Use special cleaners, it can be cleaned with aqueous solutions, but it will dry for a long time.

Foam rubber: allowed to wash at a temperature of 40 ° C, but gently squeeze, foam rubber can be deformed. Recommended natural drying, avoid direct sunlight.

Coconut: should have a mattress pad, clean only in a dry way, constantly airing, vacuuming.

Orthopedic: required removable cover usually consists of a spring block and various fibres. The mattress itself was turned on, vacuumed, aired.

For all types of mattresses recommended in the summer to make natural ventilation.

Increase the life of your mattress simply by performing simple guidance:

At least 1 hour in 2 weeks to change clothes, vacuum, knock it out, clean the bed frame; Drying the mattress with a vacuum cleaner is easy, but the effective and thus mandatory method of care.

Orthopedic turn at least 1 hour per month; The slabs need to be distributed evenly.

Buy quality mattress toppers; A good mattress or cover prevents dirt from entering the mattress, as well as being easy to remove and wash.

Wet cleaning is only permitted by foam types, but there are thickness limits;

Do not use aggressive household elements, as there is a high probability that the appearance of stains on the surface and you can spoil the insides

Use the recommended care products, do not forget about people’s advice.

Have a nice, healthy stay and clean, fresh air around you. Undoubtedly, use folk methods they help in the fight against dirt.

