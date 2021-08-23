There is no better strategy to achieve ultimate success apart from the objectives you establish by yourself. In simple terms, if you want to succeed in everything you do, then you need to set goals that will help you maintain the direction and keep the focus. Do you know how to set goals? Keep scrolling for a well-defined process of goal setting and achievement.

Here Are the Four Golden Rules of Goal Setting





1. Create a valuable and reasonable plan

It’s recommended that you set goals that have value and are very important to you. This sounds deceptively simple, but if your goal is to land a job in the fastest time possible then setting a non-relevant goal of improving your stamina will not be highly useful.

People interested in achieving a goal don’t leave it to chance. Motivation comes and goes. Goal setting and achievement needs commitment.

Create a plan that sets you on a path of achieving your goal. A good plan stretches your capability but does not have too many unreasonable goals. Over time you should feel a sense of urgency and motivation to meet the next goal.

2. Have SMART Goals

You’ve probably heard about the SMART mnemonic. The same rule applies to goal setting. SMART stands for;

S pecific- set clear goals. Generalized objectives don't give good directions.

M easurable- include date and amount, among other measures that determine the degree of success.

A ttainable- attainable goals motivate and boost your confidence

R ealistic- the goals should be aligned to what you want in life

T imely- know when to celebrate success. Sense of urgency promotes quick achievements.

3. Write Down Your Goals

Physical writing of a goal makes it tangible and realistic. The goal statement should be framed positively to enhance attainment rates.

4. Create a timeline

The timeline is the most missed step in goal setting. It keeps you on track and aware of what you need to do at a particular time. If you wish to save some X amount by 2030, you may want to start early.

Recommended resource for goal setting

It’s natural for most people to want to go at it alone. However, relying on resources such as books and people with experience can help you get to your goals faster. One example is Septemics by Jim Marshall. The author is a polymathic scholar and autodidact who has devoted over 50,000 hours to the study and practice of multiple dimensions of human potential and development.

Septemics features 35 axes of human phenomena, each of which has 7 levels. Marshall wrote Septemics to empower readers and make them understand and master the game of life. After following the 4 steps of goal setting, take your goal and identify the scale most relevant to you. Note where you are on the scale and continuously push yourself to reach the next level.

Interested readers can purchase the book on Amazon here, or head to the book’s website Septemics.com to get a sample.

