Teach Your Child To Clean Teeth From Childhood

The things you teach your child when they are young will stay with them throughout their whole life. For that reason, it’s vital that they learn the importance of oral hygiene at a young age. While brushing your child’s teeth is a good start, there is a lot more that goes into caring for teeth. To ensure that your little one’s mouth stays healthy, here are a few tips from your pediatric dentist in Wichita.

Clean your child’s mouth, even when they don’t have teeth. Cleaning your child’s mouth should begin before they even start teething. As a baby, use a soft, damp washcloth to gently wipe their gums and remove any harmful germs and bacteria.

Introduce a toothbrush early on. As soon as you begin to see teeth popping through, it’s time to get a toothbrush. People also use bamboo toothbrush nowadays as it has a lot of different benefits.

Use a toothbrush that is the right size for your child’s mouth. There are infant toothbrushes that should be used when your child is a baby and toddler toothbrushes to use as they grow. Be sure to get a new toothbrush every 6 months to ensure that it cleans as it should. Use a tiny bit of fluoridated toothpaste to keep their teeth healthy and strong.

Don’t forget to floss. When your child is an infant, flossing is unnecessary. As they grow, keep an eye on their teeth. As soon as their teeth begin to touch, it’s time to start flossing. By making it a habit to floss early on, it will be easier for them to continue flossing throughout their life.

Don’t put kids to bed with milk or juice. Many parents get into the habit of giving their child a bottle of milk or juice while putting them down for bed. While this might soothe the child, it’s doing a lot of damage to their teeth. Not only can it cause discolored teeth, it’s easier for cavities to develop. This is because the milk and juice sits on top of the teeth all night long, causing decay. It’s best to keep the bottles out of the bed. If you must put your child down with a bottle or sippy cup, fill it with water instead of milk or juice.

Watch what they eat. Kids love to snack. Usually these snacks include crackers, fruit snacks, and candy. While these are easy, delicious snacks, it’s best to limit them. Starchy snacks are hard to clean out of teeth and can cause cavities and decay. The same holds true for sticky snacks and candy. Instead, opt for cheeses, celery, fruits, and veggies. Not only do these improve the health of your child’s teeth, but they keep their body healthy and strong too.

