If you are interested in reading tarot for yourself or others, you will find it an interesting and rewarding process. The first thing you need to do is learn the basics so that you can use the tarot cards yourself.

Keep in mind that tarot cards are a powerful fortune-telling tool and can be used to provide help, support, and guidance, but they only give a glimpse of insight into what may possibly happen in the future, not exactly what will happen. They can show you how things relate to both the present and the future, but they cannot predict the exact outcome of people or situations.





This is done through is your subconscious mind. Ask a Tarot deck to search for your thoughts and feelings, find out what you are worried about at that moment, and provide insights into what is happening.

The Basics of Tarot Reading

To do a tarot reading for yourself or another person, you must first understand the basics of what tarot is. The Tarot is an ancient system of divination that can be used to determine the courses of action we take in our lives.

The Tarot has been around for thousands of years, and it has been used by many people from all walks of life. It is still used today by millions of people who have found its magic to work for them in their everyday lives.

There are many different types of Tarot decks; however, the most popular is the Rider-Waite deck, which was designed by A. E. Waite, and the Thoth deck (designed by Aleister Crowley). These two decks contain cards that depict images that were created for divination purposes.

Know card meanings

If you are reading Tarot cards for yourself, it is a good idea to take some time and get familiar with the card meanings. The Major Arcana consists of 22 reading cards that represent larger forces in our lives.

These cards can represent positive or negative influences, depending on their position in the spread and their relationship to other cards in the spread. Some Major Arcana cards can also be considered as “stations” along the path of life. In this case, they indicate important events or turning points in our lives.

Minor Arcana consists of 56 cards in different four suits: cup, wand, sword, and pentagram. Each suite has 14 cards. 10 from the ace, 4 sides of the face card, knight, queen, and king.

How to Do Your Tarot Reading And Someone

Gather all your supplies. Start by picking out one or two cards from a standard deck of 78 cards (22 Major Arcana). You only need one card for a short reading while two cards are best for longer readings. Get your Tarot cards out and shuffle them thoroughly while asking the question that you want your reading to answer e.g., “What will happen tomorrow?”. Put the cards back into their box in any order – it doesn’t matter how they land as long as they aren’t face up. Now pick one card from the deck of 78 tarot cards. The card you choose will give you insight into your present situation and where your life is currently at. Read the explanation for the card you chose. Your chosen card will represent something that is happening in your life right now, so read about that and try to figure out what it means for your current situation. Look at all of the cards that are placed together in the spread and try to identify what the overall theme of these cards is telling you about yourself or someone else involved in this reading. If possible, take the time to sit down and concentrate on the cards before you begin your reading. If not, then at least find a quiet place where you can focus exclusively on what the cards tell you about yourself.

For example: If you are to do a tarot reading for someone who is going through a divorce, and you pulled “The Lovers,” card, this card is telling you that this person wants to be loved, but they are not looking for it in the right place, or probably have trust issues because of his/her past relationship. The outcome of this person’s current relationship may also be affecting his/her feelings about love.”

To do a tarot reading for someone else, you need to have their permission. Along with that, you also need to know what exactly you’re looking for when doing a tarot reading for someone.

Conclusion

The art of reading Tarot cards can be fun and easy as well as informative if you are willing to see things in a different light. You can now do this online on ABCtarot for yourself as well as for someone else. Before you begin you should take some time to meditate and concentrate on your questions and how you want the reading to go. This can help ensure that you get the answers you want from the cards.

There are many different interpretations of what these suits mean or symbolize, but it is generally accepted that the cups represent feelings, the wands represent creative or spiritual power, the swords represent conflict or challenges and the pentacles represent finances or material possessions.

