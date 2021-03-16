How to Download IObit Screen Recorder for PC

After Covid pandemic “work from home” becomes the necessity of time. PC is the most compatible device use to run the work from home. As such smartphone has feasibility to record the onscreen videos; PCs are excluded from this compatibility. PC has to use third party app that allows to record onscreen videos and audio. We learn that IObit Screen Recorder is the most used application for screen recording. It is easy to download, consumes less space for installation. IObit Screen Recorder allows the user to record online project conversation, lectures, audios, online chat and so much more. It’s a reliable app designed for ultimate on screen recorder free. So first we will talk about its beautiful features and then will let you know about the how to download IObit Screen Recorder in windows operating system.

User-Friendly Interface

It has very simple user-friendly interface. It runs smoothly in all types of window operating system like Win10/Win8/Win7/Vista. It instantly reacts to record the online conversation, screen pictures and more on.

Audio Recording with Video Recording

Not just video recording it also give feasibility of audio recording. You are allowed to use microphone to get a great sound quality and then record it during the video recording.

Save Time and Energy

The online recording save your time and energy. Just record the video and audio and share it online.

No lagging or Watermark

Unlike other free online screen recorder apps this app give you multiple time recording with no limit of time length. Some screen recording app has some limitations, some boundaries to capture limited length videos. it has no watermark or lagging.

Absolutely Free to Use

This app is absolutely free to download. No extra money or hidden charges bear during download process.

Sharing Fun While Recording

A powerful online recorder app allows share any part of the screen with recording. If you wish to share this recording instantly you can save it and then share it with social friends and family group.

Edit image, audio and share it

It has in-built trimming, cutting, resizing, framing features that allow you to edit the video of choice. After this you ca save video and share it with family and friends.

How to Download IObit Screen Recorder for PC

First of all you need to search IObit Screen Recorder in google chrome.

You will reflect the IObit logo with install option.

Take mouse towards install button and double click on it.

Now installation process is started.

Once it finished go back to your PC and start using this.

You need good internet speed to download this software in PC

This video editing and recording app use GPU hardware Acceleration technology that assist in making video of choice in minimal time. IObit Screen Recorder app bound to attract users for its beautiful features and smooth interface. No matter you are a beginner and do not know how to use it. This app is easy to use and run in windows operation system.

