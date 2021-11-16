Are you feeling weak or numb in your legs or having pain that shoots down your thighs? Which is a nerve condition called sciatica. The condition may result from a previous injury on the sciatic nerve or an area near the vertebrae. Talking to your doctor will help you overcome the pain and return to your normal activity. Experts at Mason sciatica use modern technology and chiropractic methods to get rid of the pain. You will also learn the causes, symptoms, and the treatment method of sciatica during your visit.

Causes of Sciatica





You can develop sciatica when the vertebral disc acting as shock absorbers, ruptures, and presses on the sciatic nerve. When vertebral disks wear and tear, they dry out and cause pain to the nerves. Narrowing of the spinal canal, pregnancy, arthritis, pinched nerves, and bone spurs can also result in sciatica.

Symptoms of Sciatica

You can experience symptoms like pain from your lower back to the lower side of your leg. The pain will be accompanied by numbness in the feet or leg, and the pain worsens with movement. You can also have a tingling sensation in your feet and toes, weakness and numbness in your legs, or even a loss of feeling. When you experience these symptoms, you should talk to a doctor.

Diagnosis of Sciatica

You need to present your medical history during diagnosis because the symptoms usually vary from one person to another. The doctor will be interested in how your symptoms started, the extent of the pain, and whether you’ve had previous injuries. A physical examination of your reflexes, stretching, and muscle strength is used to determine the activities that trigger the pain. Spinal X-rays and CT scans will help your doctor determine the sciatic nerve damage. Your doctor will use the outcome of the diagnosis to administer treatment.

Treatments of Sciatica

Your doctor can suggest home treatments like heat and cold therapy, where you use an ice pack on the affected area daily to help ease the pain and reduce the swelling, use a heating pad or hot packs as an alternative if the pain does not go away within three days. Regular exercises also help your body stay active and develop natural pain relievers, and the exercises reduce the risk of having back problems in the future. Do not engage in vigorous activities that can damage the nerves.

Your doctor can prescribe medications that act as antidepressants and muscle relaxers. However, with the help of a professional chiropractor to adjust your spine, you can achieve spinal mobility. Massage therapy helps also release the tension and relieve the pain and the pressure.

You can prevent sciatica from reoccurring by minding your posture by ensuring that you sit in an upright position and the feet should both be on the floor. Regular exercises also help you maintain a healthy back by strengthening the back muscles and core muscles.

Conclusion

Sciatica can be very uncomfortable, but you can learn how to control the condition from occurring. In case of any symptoms, you need to talk with your doctor to give you a treatment plan after diagnosis. If experiencing any treatment difficulty, you can consult with your doctor.

