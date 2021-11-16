For years the desire to fight the aging process has undeniably been in the limelight in the therapeutic field. Many want to revive or conserve their young and youthful appearances. You, therefore, need great medical expertise to address your concerns and achieve your goals carefully. Westfield Botox aesthetic options at Genesis Orthopaedic and Spine uniquely revamp the youthful looks of the New Jersey residents by combating aging signs. The team of specialists utilizes modern tech to satisfy your cosmetic and therapeutic needs. Call the New Jersey office or schedule an online appointment today to learn more about our treatment services.

Understanding Botox





Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) is a protein from botulinum toxin (Clostridium botulinum)–bacterium produces and causes botulism too. If used properly in required doses, Botox toxin yields both medical and cosmetic benefits, and that is why only professionals like the ones at Genesis Orthopedic and Spine are suited to help you.

Uses of Botox

Botox injections are used to treat creases on the face and wrinkles. Moreover, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Botox injection to help treat other health conditions, including:

· Neurological complications like cervical dystonia which cause chronic shoulder and neck spasms of the muscles

· Severe hyperhidrosis or sweating of the underarm

· Blepharospasm, which is associated with uncontrollable blinking

· Severe migraines

· Bladder overreactions

How Botox Works

Botox works by blocking nerve signals to the muscles by restricting the injected muscles from contracting. As a result, the wrinkles soften and relax. The Botox injections are applied on the lines about the eye (crow’s feet), frown lines, and forehead lines. However, Botox does not work well to help remove wrinkles from gravity or sun damage.

The Procedure

Upon visiting our facility, your health provider will carefully listen to your concerns, which are evaluated depending on your skin’s nature and state. After that, customized treatment is then scheduled for you. Botox procedure takes a very short time.

You will be placed in a raised position on the evaluation table. The regions to be injected are cleansed using nonalcoholic cleansers such as Betadine or topical anesthesia like EMLA cream. The physician will inject the Botox in the required areas. The pattern of injection typically constitutes about four areas on each side of the forehead and three on each eye region.

Other areas can be injected as per your desire or the recommendations from the physician. If bleeding occurs after injection, it is common for pressure to be applied. It is a better alternative than using ice to manage the bruises or bleeding comfortably.

After the Procedure

After the procedure, you need to lie semi-upright or upright for about four minutes to ensure you feel well. You are not advised to use aspirin or any similar products. You may be asked not to get involved in strenuous workouts for some hours to avoid increasing the bruises.

Evident results are seen within three to ten days. For accuracy in monitoring progress, you may take photographs before the procedure and after so you can continue to compare them rather than depending on your memory. Astonishingly enough, people forget how they looked before and after the procedure and are wowed by the difference when shown pictures.



