You’ll soon be moving to Greensboro, North Carolina, and you couldn’t be more excited!

As a student, you’ll be busy hitting the books. But when you get a break, you can’t wait to check out the many sites, such as the Weatherspoon Art Museum. (Yes, you love the arts.)

But before settling into your new apartment in Greensboro, there are things to keep in mind about the move.

While getting ready to spread your wings in Greensboro, follow these tips. That way, your move will go as smoothly as possible!

1. Move During the Spring or Fall

You may not have a say when you move if your classes start during a particular month. But if you do, remember that it gets into the high 80s during the summer and the 30s during winter.

Due to the fluctuation in seasons, spring and fall are the ideal seasons to move.

If you’re attending the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, you’re in luck. The fall semester for UNC Greensboro starts mid-August.

While it still may be in the 80s in August, at least it should start cooling down around that time. You can look forward to cooler temperatures from late August to early spring.

Try to move into your new apartment during the fall so you won’t have to battle with the heat as much. And if your classes start during the summer, plan to take a lot of breaks while you’re moving. You don’t want to get dehydrated!

2. Have Movers Picked Out

Things might get busy before your big move. You’ll likely be buried in boxes and trying to figure out what will fit in your new apartment. But don’t get so caught up in packing that you forget to get some movers lined up.

Many times, if you wait until the last minute, you won’t be able to find any. College students move at the same time. That means everyone will be contacting movers around the same time as well.

If you already have some friends who will help with the move, that’s great. Or, your family may be willing to pitch in. But if it’ll be too much work without movers, contact them sooner rather than later.

Do your homework and call ahead to book some movers in Greensboro. You don’t want to miss out and then have to deal with lugging all your stuff up to your apartment alone!

3. Talk to the Apartment Manager

You already have an apartment picked out and know where you’ll be staying. Everything seems to be in order, but it’s best to confirm all the details before moving.

Before making the drive, contact the apartment complex. If possible, speak to the manager who secured you the unit!

There are a few details to confirm with them, such as:

Whether your apartment will be move-in ready by the time you arrive.

Confirm the move-in date and make sure that it’s still the same.

If you have a garage or carport reserved, make sure that it’s ready.

Find out what the office hours are so that you can get your keys while they’re still open.

Ask for directions or print out a map so that you’ll be able to find your apartment quickly. Don’t assume the person at the office will explain exactly where to go.

Communicating with the complex is vital. It would be really frustrating to arrive at the complex to find out you can’t move in that day. Or, something happened, and your room won’t be ready for a week longer.

You don’t want to run into any hiccups on the day of your move. It’s better to over-communicate so that things will run smoothly.

4. Be Somewhat Familiar With the Area

You’ll quickly get acquainted with the area once you move. Even so, it’s still wise to educate yourself about Greensboro ahead of time.

Become familiar with what’s near your apartment and school. Are there a few restaurants within walking distance? Is there a park where you can exercise? And what about grocery stores?

Pull up Google Maps and take a look at which places are near your apartment. If it’s helpful, make a list of places you’d be interested in checking out. Write down the street of different places and envision yourself driving around there.

It’ll make it so much easier for you to find what you’re looking for after your move!

You may visit the area one last time before your move. If time allows, take a drive around the city. The easiest way to become familiar with your new digs is by checking out the sites!

5. Don’t Bring More Than What Will Fit in Your Apartment

Overpacking is common. You may have been used to spreading out in your parent’s house in high school. It turns out there is more stuff than what you can bring with you!

Based on how big the apartment is, figure out what will and won’t fit. If you run out of time to go through things, have your parents keep some belongings. You can always visit and go through them later.

If you don’t know your apartment’s measurements, get them from the manager or look online. Only bring what will work best in your space so that you won’t have to get rid of stuff when you arrive.

Also, take into account how much furniture will fit in your space. If you only have a one-bedroom, for example, you won’t need two beds. By carefully considering what to bring, you won’t have to figure out where to dump things you don’t have room for.

Conclusion

Every move has its hiccups. Even though your plans start out well, some issues may still occur.

Your movers may have the wrong date, or you forgot to pack your dining room table. Or, there’s still a fresh paint smell in your apartment you have to deal with.

You can be an excellent planner, but things will likely still go amiss. And that’s okay! It’s going to be an incredible experience moving to Greensboro. Settling into your apartment, going to school, and exploring the sites will be fantastic.

These activities will surely make up for the minor hiccups that come with moving! It’s time to embrace the move and enjoy every minute of it!

Adam Marshall is a freelance writer who specializes in all things apartment organization, real estate, and college advice. He currently works with The Reserve at Greensboro to help them with their online marketing.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

