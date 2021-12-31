Metal wall signs are the new age decor that has taken over traditional paintings and wall hangings. It is an awesome way to add long-lasting beauty and luster to your lifeless walls and improve your home aesthetic. The metal wall signs come in a wide range of sizes, shapes, colors. So, you can also choose to customize your metal wall art as per your choice to add a special feel to your home.

Since metals tend to rust when exposed to oxygen and water for a prolonged time period & metal wall signs do not have a UV protection coating, it is recommended to place decorative metal signs in a shaded spot. However, it is not always possible to do so. So, the best way to protect your customized metal signs and extend their lifespan is to use UV spray products that will create a protective layer and keep your metal wall signs in top condition for years to come.





But what about metal wall signs that have already been damaged due to rust? Is there any way to remove rust from metal wall art? If you are seeking answers to these questions, you are at the right place. In this guide, we will tell you the ways to remove rust from metal wall signs.

How to Remove Rust and Repair Your Damaged Metal Wall Signs?

Vinegar: Vinegar is acidic in nature and known for its powerful cleaning properties. So, you can use vinegar to remove rust from your decorative metal signs. All you need to do is take some amount of vinegar and scrub your metal wall art until you get the desired results. On the other hand, if your wall art is delicate and can crack on scrubbing, try soaking it in vinegar for at least 20-30 minutes or overnight, depending on the amount of rust. If scrubbing as well as soaking doesn’t work well, try adding some lemon juice or baking soda to vinegar to improve results. Now take a paper towel or soft cloth, soak in the mixture and wrap it around your metal art piece.

Baking soda: Baking soda is another safest method to remove rust from metal decorative signs. Take some baking soda and mix it with water to make a thick consistency paste that can be easily spread over and stuck to your wall art. Now leave it for about 30 minutes and then wipe it off with a wet towel.

Commercial cleaners: If the rust is very thick and stubborn, you can use commercial cleaners to clean your custom metal wall art. The cleaners have strong acids like hydrochloric acid as well as alkalies that react with rust and dissolve it. However, it can be dangerous to work with these cleaners. So, wear gloves while working with commercial cleaners.

The Bottom Line

Decorative metal signs can add life to any wall of your house. If you are looking forward to buying metal wall art, you can find many options. And, if you already have metal signs that have been damaged, you can use the aforementioned methods to remove the rust.

However, before you go ahead, remember not to use steel wool to clean the wall art; it can cause scratches on your metal wall sign. So, always use a soft brush to scrub off the rust. And once you have finished with the rust cleaning, make sure you quickly dry it and apply some finishing wax to protect it in the future.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

