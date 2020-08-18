How To Use Crystals And Gems To Feel Good Energy

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Crystals have been a critical and essential part of everyone’s lives–from watches to phones and satellites. Essentially, crystals are one of the things that made technology, as we know of it today, possible. Now, doctors are discovering the power of crystals and gems to give off positive energy in the universe. As a pseudoscience, crystals are believed to give a good energy flow and even have some healing properties for the soul.

There’s no definite or universal rule or the right way on how to use crystals, but a guide on how to use it could still be beneficial for you. Here are some ways on how you can use crystals and gems to have feel-good energy.

Know Its Purpose

Each kind of crystal has its own properties and characteristics. Before trying to use one, you have to know what each kind is good at. For example, rose quartz is a pink stone that’s usually associated with love. It’s used to build connections by restoring harmony and trust. In addition, it can also be used to help people cope with grief.

On the other hand, Sapphire is a crystal associated with royalty and wisdom. Because of this, it can usually attract good energy, happiness, peace, and prosperity. You can use this when you’re studying for exams or trying to get that promotion.

If you’re still on the lookout for crystals and gems, along with its purpose, you can check out Conscious Items online and start from there.

Set Your Intentions

When you start using a gem or crystal, your state of mind is vital to get the desired effect, which is good energy. Before using your crystals, your intentions need to be clear. Look deep within yourself and think about what you want to get out of the crystals. It’s important to be very specific with this and intentional before you set out on your journey.

For instance, if you aim to take out unwanted energy, you can start by holding the crystal or gem in between your hands, close your eyes, and take deep breaths. As you do this, say in your head that you command the crystal with the intention of clearing negative energy in the air.

Care For Your Crystals

To be able to use it properly, you need to cleanse the crystal of energies that it might have picked up elsewhere. Fortunately, there’s a proper way to cleanse the energy. First, you need to put it under running water. After this, leave the crystal outside overnight, preferably during a full moon. Doing so will help expel negative energy.

Do this regularly because crystals tend to absorb negative energy as well. If you can’t wait for a full moon, you can just wash it over running water. Then, soak the crystal in saltwater overnight.

Put It Around Your Home

To optimize the energy from crystals, you can put them in key areas of your home where you usually stay in. Each crystal has its own specialty and characteristics, so put specific crystals where it’ll best serve its purpose.

For instance, amethyst is a crystal to purify your aura, bringing about good dreams and promote sleep. So, to optimize the use of this crystal, it’ll be good to put amethyst by your bedside.

Here are just some of the recommended crystals and gems for key areas in your house:

Living Room – The living room is usually where you entertain guests and hang out with family. To amplify and clear the energy, you can use a Clear Quartz in your living room. In addition to that, Pyrite can also be added to attract prosperity and security.

Dining Room – The dining room is where you usually eat, sit down, and communicate with family and friends. Citrine is a good crystal that can help with digestion.

Moreover, to break up negative energy when conversations get heated, dark stones are also recommended in the dining room. Examples of dark stones are Smoky Quartz, Black Tourmaline, and Black Marble.

Kitchen – The kitchen is where you cook food. To give off good energy, you can add Citrine and Carnelian inside the kitchen.

Bathroom – Your bathroom is a place of relaxation and destressing. As such, crystals and gems that promote calming energy and peace is ideal.

Crystals that give off this energy are Aquamarine, Blue Lace Agate, Amethyst, and Rose Quartz. To amplify the effect, sprinkle some essential oils and sea salt into your bath. Aside from having it displayed in your sink, you can even put the crystals itself into your bath.

Bring Them Around With You

What better way to get the most out of crystals and gems than to bring them around with you wherever you go. One way to do this is to incorporate it with the things you wear.

To give you an example, you can do this by putting selected crystals in your jewelry or clothing. To add specific crystals to your jewelry, you can ask your jeweler to customize it according to your liking and needs.

Meditate With Your Crystals

Even though you already wear your crystals and gems or have it around the house, it’s still very important to be very intentional with your crystals and gems. So, to make it more effective, you can start meditating with your crystals.

To do this, you must hold the crystal and connect with your energy. Connect with the crystal as it connects with you. You must let it in before it can do its magic.

Conclusion

Gone are the days when only spiritual gurus or celebrities were the only ones who used crystals for good energy. Aside from enduring years of changes to look beautiful, crystals give off energy that channels good vibes, helps you sleep better, attract abundance, and has healing properties.

Using the guide above, you now know how you can use these crystals and gems to your advantage. Just follow the guide, and you can start your healing journey and having that feel-good energy you need in your life.

