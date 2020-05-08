How to Use Tattoo Cover-up?

I love tattoos. I love the artistry around them. I love the way in which they capture a certain memory, a certain time of life.

But sometimes, there are times (and I know this as a traveller) when you want to conceal your tattoo. In Japan, for example, tattoos are banned at almost all onsens, and gyms. So here’s my definitive guide to how to conceal your tattoo.

Or, maybe you are going for your dream job. One that you’ve been hoping to interview for over many years.

Or maybe you are about to be introduced to your boyfriend’s mum. And she hates tattoos…

Or maybe you have finally found your perfect wedding dress. And your tattoo doesn’t match.

Whatever your motivation – you want your tattoo cover up solution to work.

So, while I had a little time on my hands due to being in lockdown, I have written a guide that will give you everything you need to know about covering your tattoo.

A good place to start is with the question: “Do I need special tattoo makeup concealer, or can I use normal makeup?”

The answer is – tattoo makeup concealer is specially formulated to cover and stay on in a way that normal makeup doesn’t do.

The next question that many people ask is what other options are there for covering a tattoo

What are your options when covering a tattoo?

The answer here is, of course, going to vary depending on how heavy it is and where it is on your body.

Below are some ideas for how you can cover up a tattoo

Option 1: Cover it with something physical

If your tattoo is on your wrist or your arms, then there are some easy wins here. Use a cuff bracelet to cover it up. Alternatively, wear long sleeves.

Similarly, if you have an ankle or foot tattoo, it is often possible to take care of it by simply switching out boots with sandals.

Option 2: Use a tattoo coverup especially formulated for the job.

As a rule, tattoo makeup concealer is thicker than regular makeup. It has stronger pigmentation and is very often smudge-proof and water-resistant.

For more details on the tattoo cover-up I recommend and how to use it, read on:

We use and recommend the products at www.tattoomakeupconcealer.com.au. They have a series of guides but here is a bit of information to get you started.

STEP 1: Clean and dry the area

In order to get started, you need to use a simple cleanser. Clean it and then dry the area thoroughly.

STEP 2: Neutralise with the Base Concealer

Use the tool that comes with the kit to take some base concealer and put it on your palm. Warm it a little and then use the brush to apply to the skin over the tattoo.

For best results, do this in layers. Let the first layer dry then add the next one

Play around with the colours until you get a good match for your skin tone.

STEP 3: APPLYING FINISHING COLOUR

This is the fun bit. The finishing colours come in 3 shades and contain high colour pigments for long-lasting coverage.

Test out different combinations so you get an exact match with your skin.

Use the spatula again and place some mixture on the back of your hand. Add in colours until you achieve a natural match for your skin tone.

In the same way as before, use layers to achieve a natural-looking cover.

STEP 4: Add Finishing Powder

For the last step – just dab on the finishing powder. This lightweight powder sets with a water-resistant finish.

