Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie online (10/17/20): Live stream, fight card, time, tv, channel
Brian Ortega vs. “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung
Live Streaming

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie online (10/17/20): Live stream, fight card, time, tv, channel

17 Oct 2020
500
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 78

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie online (10/17/20): Live stream, fight card, time, tv, channel. UFC Fight Night, headlined by the main event featuring Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung (also known as Korean Zombie) in a UFC featherweight bout, takes place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 (10/17/20) at UFC Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Click Here to Watch Ortega vs. Korean Zombie Live UFC Fight Night

Brian Ortega vs. “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung

 

The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET, while the preliminary fights begin at 4 p.m. ET.

The entire event will be broadcast on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to the subscription service here.

ESPN is the exclusive home of UFC in the United States. Along with pay-per-view events exclusively available on ESPN+, the station’s main channel will host events on a regular basis. A majority of the promotions events are broadcast on ESPN+.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie

Main Event: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung (Korean Zombie)

When: Saturday, October 17, 2020

Where: Yas Island

Main Card Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Below is the entire line-up for UFC Fight Night:

Main Card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung (Korean Zombie), featherweight

Ciryl Gane vs. Ante Delija, heavyweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Andrade, flyweight

Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweight

Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez, featherweight

Prelims (4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze, lightweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho, flyweight

Claudia Silva vs. James Krause, welterweight

Park Jun-yong vs. John Phillips, middleweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Mark Striegl, bantamweight

Vriartuck

Related Articles

Steelers vs Eagles
Live Streaming

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Streaming NFL Reddit FREE

Vriartuck
Eagles vs Steelers live stream: how to watch NFL week 5 online from anywhere right now. Eagles vs. Steelers: How
Uefa nations league
Live Streaming

Estonia vs Armenia Live Stream Reddit FREE: Watch UEFA Nations League Online

Vriartuck
Estonia vs Armenia live stream: how to watch every game of the UEFA Nations League Match from anywhere. Estonia vs
ncaa football live 2020 week 7
Live Streaming

UCF vs Memphis Live Streaming Reddit FREE Watch NCAA Football 2020 Week 7 GAME Online

Vriartuck
UCF vs. Memphis FREE LIVE STREAM (10/17/20) | Watch AAC, college football online | Time, TV, channel. Memphis takes on

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.