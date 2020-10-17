INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie online (10/17/20): Live stream, fight card, time, tv, channel. UFC Fight Night, headlined by the main event featuring Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung (also known as Korean Zombie) in a UFC featherweight bout, takes place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 (10/17/20) at UFC Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET, while the preliminary fights begin at 4 p.m. ET.

The entire event will be broadcast on ESPN+. Fans can subscribe to the subscription service here.

ESPN is the exclusive home of UFC in the United States. Along with pay-per-view events exclusively available on ESPN+, the station’s main channel will host events on a regular basis. A majority of the promotions events are broadcast on ESPN+.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Korean Zombie

Main Event: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung (Korean Zombie)

When: Saturday, October 17, 2020

Where: Yas Island

Main Card Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Below is the entire line-up for UFC Fight Night:

Main Card (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung (Korean Zombie), featherweight

Ciryl Gane vs. Ante Delija, heavyweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Andrade, flyweight

Jimmy Crute vs. Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweight

Thomas Almeida vs. Jonathan Martinez, featherweight

Prelims (4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Guram Kutateladze, lightweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Poliana Botelho, flyweight

Claudia Silva vs. James Krause, welterweight

Park Jun-yong vs. John Phillips, middleweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Fares Ziam, lightweight

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Maxim Grishin, light heavyweight

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Mark Striegl, bantamweight

