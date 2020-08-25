Inc. Magazine Recognizes Marchay Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#inc5000—Inc. magazine has recognized Marchay on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the publication’s prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in North America. Widely regarded as one of the premier luxury travel clubs, Marchay ranked at number No. 8 in the Travel & Hospitality industry and No. 1,368 overall, with a 3-year growth rate of 326.47%.

This award coincides with Marchay receiving the Legends Award for Best Membership Service by Departures Magazine.

Despite it being one of the most difficult years for the travel industry, Marchay is in the midst of expansion and is debuting a marketplace for curated, multi-day experiences this fall.

“We’re tremendously honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list, especially this year when COVID has upended the travel industry and much else,” said Jon Ein, Marchay’s co-founder and Chairman. “It is a testimony to our team and culture, which is infused with a love of travel and discovery, and care for our members. We look forward to doing our part in writing the next chapter in travel, hand-in-hand with our members, partners, and industry peers.”

Over the years, organizations such as Microsoft, Domino’s Pizza, Yelp and many others first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

The 2020 Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to revenue growth percentage when comparing 2016 and 2019. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Marchay

Marchay is a curated, membership-based travel service and community for some of the most sophisticated travelers in the market. Recognized by several leading publications as one of the premier luxury travel services, Marchay’s model provides a unique approach and complete solution to manage its members high-end travel needs.

A key benefit to joining Marchay is unbiased, non-commission influenced service by your own dedicated Senior Travel Advisor and team. Marchay provides unlimited, bespoke trip planning and execution, access to pre-vetted private homes and villas with additional amenities and members-only proprietary benefits like negotiated rates at over 600 luxury hotels and preferred partner benefits at over 1,200 hotels, globally.

Marchay was co-founded by Jon Ein and Karl Backlund in 2014 and is headquartered in New York.

About Inc. Media

Among the world’s most trusted business-media brands, Inc. reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

