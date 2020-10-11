Indianapolis Colts vs Cleveland Browns Live Stream: How to watch NFL Week 5

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Colts vs Browns live stream: how to watch NFL week 5 online from anywhere. Cleveland Browns vs. Colts live stream: How to watch Week 5. The Cleveland Browns will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 4:25 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Matchup

The Browns are 3-1 after last week’s 49-38 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Colts are 3-1 after beating the Chicago Bears, 19-11.

The all-time series between the Browns and Colts is tied, 17-17. Indianapolis has won the past three matchups, including the most recent, a 31-28 victory in 2017.

Matchups to Watch

Browns RBs vs. Colts defense — The Browns won’t have Nick Chubb, but they’ll hope to do what they’ve done the previous four weeks with Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard commanding the backfield.

Philip Rivers vs. Browns pass defense — The veteran signal-caller has thrown for 984 yards, four TDs and three INTs thus far this season. He’ll be facing a Browns unit that surrendered more than 500 through the air vs. Dallas, but forced three turnovers.

T.Y. Hilton vs. Denzel Ward — The speedy wideout has been largely held in check this season, but he’s had some of his best games at the Browns’ expense. Ward, the Browns’ lockdown CB, is coming off a game in which he collected his first INT of the season.

Watch on TV

Pregame: Sunday, 11 a.m., News 5

Game: 4:25 p.m., CBS (WOIO-19 in Cleveland area)

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Watch on Mobile

This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.

Listen Live

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: 12:30 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 4:25 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

There aren’t many teams coming into Week 5 playing as well as the Cleveland Browns are. They’re riding a three-game winning streak and all three of those victories have been rather impressive.

Cleveland had a win against the Cincinnati Bengals followed by one over the Washington Football Team and lastly, a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys. And each of those games, they did something we aren’t used to seeing from the Browns — they overcame adversity.

Against the Bengals, this was a comeback mounted by Joe Burrow and his young team. Then with Washington, they had fallen behind but instead of panicking, they stayed the course and found a way to win convincingly.

Then in Dallas, they avoided a nearly epic collapse. Up 41-14, Cleveland surrendered 24 unanswered which allowed the Cowboys to pull within three. In years past, seeing a team pull to within 41-38 with all the momentum would have led to a Browns collapse, but this time, that wasn’t the case. Instead, Odell Beckham, Jr. broke off a huge 50-yard touchdown run to seal the deal.

Now, the Browns will take that momentum into Week 5 for a home contest against the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts. While they’re also on a hot streak, the Colts have yet to defeat a team that’s playing as well as Cleveland is, making this a game to watch.

All the details for Sunday’s game are available below:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, OH

Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

TV Info: NFL Network, Browns TV Programming

Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV

Both Cleveland and Indianapolis have playoff aspirations and they could be battling one another for a Wild Card spot when the season winds down. That makes this one a huge game as it could have tiebreaker implications later on in 2020.

