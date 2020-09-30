Rosemari Sergeeva Yaneva: Is This Bulgarian Beauty & ‘Cannibal Mind’ Actress, The Next Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie.

Universally regarded as one of Hollywood’s most revered sex symbols and greatest actresses’—some can even make a case for best actress of our generation—there is no question that due to her combination of style, looks and acting ability that she is one of the best ever.

The winner of an Academy Award, three Golden Globes and one of the most visible sex symbols, whom has appeared in a wide range of publications from MAXIM to Cosmo, the 45-year-old Jolie is not only easy on the eyes, but also one of the most respected humanitarians and public figures in the world.

Love her or hate her, one of the things that you cannot deny about the former Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress is her mesmerizing beauty, most noticeable her high cheekbones, wide piercing blue eyes and set of full lips.

While the now-former Mrs. Brad Pitt is truly one of a kind and her beauty seemingly unmatched, if there is a potential doppleganger out there to be on the lookout for, look no further than Bulgarian actress and commercial model, Rosmary Sergey Yaneva.

A former junior tennis player in her native country, the 22-year-old beauty could easily be mistaken for either a younger version of Jolie thanks to her own set of gorgeous blue eyes and full lips. Slender, petite and seemingly innocent, the Sofia, Bulgaria native effortlessly emits a natural almost angelic kind of beauty with ease.

Thanks to her looks and beauty, Yaneva already had a movie in the Massimiliano Cerchi-directed psychocrime drama/thriller that covers one of the world’s most infamous serial killers it has ever seen in Cannibal Mind, which she has a role in as Miss McPhee, under her still-growing resume in addition to being the face of Romanian-based luxury brand, and cannabis-infused My Geisha perfume in addition to modeling in nearby Russia for various commercial ad campaigns.

As Jolie had the 2004 psycho thriller, Taking Lives, Yaneva is following a similar arc in Cannibal Mind.

In talking and working with her during this magazine’s first-ever remote photo shoot, “Rosie” as I’ve grown to call her, is a joyful and exuberant woman on the cusp of breaking out as a star and finding her true and inner self. While it was seemingly overcast and grey 5,000-plus miles halfway around the world over in Bulgaria, Ms. Yaneva shined like the angel that she is.

Below is my Q and A with Rosmary as we talk about movies, acting, modeling, her pending move to L.A. next year and cheering for her fellow countryman in WTA star, Grigor Dimitrov.

Who Is She?