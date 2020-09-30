Rosemari Sergeeva Yaneva: Is This Bulgarian Beauty & ‘Cannibal Mind’ Actress, The Next Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie.
Universally regarded as one of Hollywood’s most revered sex symbols and greatest actresses’—some can even make a case for best actress of our generation—there is no question that due to her combination of style, looks and acting ability that she is one of the best ever.
The winner of an Academy Award, three Golden Globes and one of the most visible sex symbols, whom has appeared in a wide range of publications from MAXIM to Cosmo, the 45-year-old Jolie is not only easy on the eyes, but also one of the most respected humanitarians and public figures in the world.
Love her or hate her, one of the things that you cannot deny about the former Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress is her mesmerizing beauty, most noticeable her high cheekbones, wide piercing blue eyes and set of full lips.
While the now-former Mrs. Brad Pitt is truly one of a kind and her beauty seemingly unmatched, if there is a potential doppleganger out there to be on the lookout for, look no further than Bulgarian actress and commercial model, Rosmary Sergey Yaneva.
A former junior tennis player in her native country, the 22-year-old beauty could easily be mistaken for either a younger version of Jolie thanks to her own set of gorgeous blue eyes and full lips. Slender, petite and seemingly innocent, the Sofia, Bulgaria native effortlessly emits a natural almost angelic kind of beauty with ease.
Thanks to her looks and beauty, Yaneva already had a movie in the Massimiliano Cerchi-directed psychocrime drama/thriller that covers one of the world’s most infamous serial killers it has ever seen in Cannibal Mind, which she has a role in as Miss McPhee, under her still-growing resume in addition to being the face of Romanian-based luxury brand, and cannabis-infused My Geisha perfume in addition to modeling in nearby Russia for various commercial ad campaigns.
As Jolie had the 2004 psycho thriller, Taking Lives, Yaneva is following a similar arc in Cannibal Mind.
In talking and working with her during this magazine’s first-ever remote photo shoot, “Rosie” as I’ve grown to call her, is a joyful and exuberant woman on the cusp of breaking out as a star and finding her true and inner self. While it was seemingly overcast and grey 5,000-plus miles halfway around the world over in Bulgaria, Ms. Yaneva shined like the angel that she is.
Below is my Q and A with Rosmary as we talk about movies, acting, modeling, her pending move to L.A. next year and cheering for her fellow countryman in WTA star, Grigor Dimitrov.
Who Is She?
Name: Rosmari Sergeeva Yaneva
Age: 22
Height: 5’6
Birthplace: Sofia, Bulgaria
Measurements: 85/59/89 (33-23-35)
Social Media Links: IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm11287329/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0 | Facebook: @rosmary.yaneva | Instagram: @rosemaryyaneva
Allow me to state that you have some seriously beautiful eyes that you are simply gorgeous, what is it about Bulgarian and Eastern European women being so attractive?
Thank you! We use rose oil which is made in Bulgaria! (laughing)
As the second-ever Bulgarian model interviewed, care to tell our readers something about your country that some may not know.
Bulgaria is a country with emblematic history and traditions. You may not know, but the oldest golden treasure in the world was found in Bulgaria!
You are also the first-ever model that INSCMagazine has shoot remotely, you excited about being our proverbial guinea pig?
Yes! I am happy that the industry has found a way to still create during these times.
How has COVID-19 affected you?
I am a firm believer in good. It strengthened my will, it slowed me down and reminded me of the really important things in life.
What has your country (Bulgaria) done to “flatten the curve”?
I want to believe it took all of the measures needed.
As a model and actress, how has COVID-19 changed how you shoot and book assignments, etc?
I did a few virtual photo shoots. I think that virtual photo shoots could be made a part of the industry from now on, since it is more eco-friendly and the results are as good as non-virtual ones.
What has been the best place you’ve been to and visited so far?
L.A. was the place that took my breath away, and that is where I want to live one day.
You sound excited about your upcoming move to L.A.?
The first thing I will do is go sightseeing
Any places or landmarks you want to see and go to first?
I will definitely go for a hike to the Griffith Observatory and use their telescopes to try and spot any UFOs. I am crazy about astronomy and science. Then I will probably eat donuts for a week and then get to work.
What’s the most “American” thing you can see yourself doing once you settle in L.A.?
Definitely swimming in the ocean!
What kind of model are you (IG, fitness, bikini, lingerie)
Commercial
What first inspired you to become both a model and actress?
Modeling was just something I felt could help me with acting. Acting is my true passion.
Where has been your favorite place to shoot?
I had a fragrance shoot at Red Square in Moscow.
What is the most exciting aspect of modeling?
Traveling and getting to know different people
Within the industry, who is your modeling and acting inspiration?
I am a classic. Brigitte Bardot.
What would you say is your best feature?
Most often I get compliments for my blue eyes.
Any future projects coming down the pipeline?
An exciting film project is on the way!
Outside of modeling, what are your hobbies?
I don’t really know! My passions change every week, if not every day. I want to try everything.
Sports question: Who are your favorite teams and clubs
I only watch tennis so I support Grigor Dimitrov as he is Bulgarian!
What advice would you give to women aspiring to get into modeling?
Be authentic!
Special thanks to Rosemari for her time and assistance during the interview and remote INSCMagazine photo shoot via CLOS.
