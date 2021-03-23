If you have been through a breakup, your confidence may have taken a hit. Finding love again is exciting but moving forward can be daunting when your heart has been broken before.

The good news is, you don’t have to hold onto those feelings of insecurity with your new partner. You can feel comfortable and confident in the relationship when you follow these simple tips:

Have Fun in the Bedroom

Even if there is passion in your relationship, you might still feel nervous about trying new things. If you want to feel more confident, role-playing can help you build trust with your partner. Plus, dressing up is fun!

Online retailer 3Wishes has a range of sexy Halloween costumes, with a theme to suit any couple. These can be used in the bedroom to help you both fulfill a fantasy and create memories together. It could be something modern such as superhero, villain, warrior, or sexy Disney princess. Or, choose a classic favorite such as a naughty nurse, dirty maid, or cheeky secretary.

Be Open and Honest

When you start seeing someone new, it can be tempting to hide behind a fake persona. Pretending to be someone that you’re not can be hard to maintain. It is better to admit you’re vulnerable. The right person will “get” you, and when they accept you for who you are, it will help to boost your confidence.

Be open and honest with your partner as you get to know each other. Communication is the key to a successful relationship, and if you are feeling insecure it is OK to say so.

Look After Yourself

Confidence comes from within. There are ways you can feel less insecure, regardless of whether you are single or in a relationship. A fresh haircut or new clothes can give you confidence in your outward appearance, and something as simple as applying makeup can change the way you see yourself.

Exercise is beneficial to both your physical and mental health. When you work out the endorphins will give you a natural high in the short term, and your body will look and feel stronger and leaner in the long term.

Take Your Time

When you start a relationship, take your time to get to know the other person. Be patient with yourself as you move as fast or slow as you feel comfortable with. For example, you don’t have to meet their parents or friends until you are ready. When you take the pressure off yourself, your confidence will grow as your partnership blossoms.

If you have been hurt before you can use the experience to your advantage. You can be clear about what you are looking for, and be conscious of any red flags.

Getting Back Your Confidence

Low self-esteem isn’t something you have to live with. If you’re in a relationship, you can boost your confidence by looking after yourself. Get pampered with a mini makeover, and exercise regularly to give yourself a natural high.

Take it slow and only do things you comfortable with, and be honest with your partner about how you feel. Finally, you can increase your confidence in the bedroom with some fun and frivolous role play. There is a costume to suit every theme. Whether you want to dress up as a superhero, a fairy, or a nurse, role play will give you the confidence to spice it up with your partner.

