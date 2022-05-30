Many average individuals often dream about what it would be like to quit their 9 to 5 job and live life on their own terms. But is this just a pipe dream or is it actually attainable? TikTok star Coach JV says yes it is, because that is exactly what he did.

The former banking executive decided to ditch the shirt and tie for… well, whatever he wants. He has overcome drug addiction, severe depression and even a suicide attempt to come back and create a happy and fulfilling life of freedom. JV (John Vasquez) is now the owner of 9 companies and he is a self-made millionaire. With such an incredible and inspiring story, we wanted to know his best advice for others who want to follow in his footsteps.





He tells us ‘‘the first thing you need is financial literacy. You need to sit down and create a budget and look at where there are leaks in your finances. Get really strict on your finances and your goals for the next 3 years. Now you look at ways to create extra income, that could mean driving Uber, or something like that outside of your 9-5 to create a little bit of liquidity. Once you create liquidity, you can look at speculative assets such as crypto and research the ones that have a real world solve, and a real management team. Then start using this extra liquidity to invest in these assets. The important thing you are doing here is you are building an investing mindset’’.

He continues ‘‘Whenever you get paid, tax yourself 10% and put that into the market or into some kind of investment. Additionally, look at your job and ask yourself is it going to be here in 10 years time? It’s time to build an entrepreneurial mindset. Your 5-9 should be so detailed that it replaces your 9-5 and eventually, replaces it, which gives you the freedom you desire. This is the secret to freedom and this is exactly what I did to create freedom for myself’’.

For more on Coach JV, you can check out his official Instagram page.

