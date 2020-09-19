Is Starting a Supplement Company Difficult? Tips for Starting Your Own Supplement Business

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















While starting any business comes with its own challenges, no entrepreneurial venture is impossible as long as you have the right attitude and information. The supplement industry, for example, isn’t that different from any other type of retail, however, it does have a few foibles that should be understood before you launch your supplements company.

Starting a supplements company is actually a great market to get into right now, with the health and wellness industry booming. In fact, it seems like COVID-19 has only helped fuel this boom, as more consumers look for ways to get healthier, lose weight, build muscle, and shop online. Here are a few tips to keep in mind as you plan the launch of your own supplements company.

Work with the best supplements manufacturer you can find.

Perhaps the most important tip on this list, doing your research and finding an excellent supplement manufacturer is worth its weight in gold once you go into business. Many entrepreneurs try to job out different aspects of their manufacturing and supply chain, and that can make getting into the supplements business more challenging than it needs to be. Instead, finding a company like Superior Supplement Manufacturing that handles every aspect of the private label manufacturing process is going to be a much better business decision, since it means that you’ll only have one source of truth to contend with.

From handling the creating and testing of a custom formula to helping you create the right label design, a partner like Superior Supplement Manufacturing can be the difference between you getting everything done on schedule or not. Plus, businesses like Superior Supplement Manufacturing pride themselves in their customer service, meaning that you’ll get the answers you need when you need them while ensuring that your products are delivered on time, too.

Set goals, whether you’re working by yourself or with a team.

via GIPHY

If you’re going into business by yourself, you’re going to want to be able to hold yourself accountable to goals. If you’re going into business with others, you’re going to want to be able to align each team member towards a common goal. In both of these situations, having a solid way to set, measure, and assess goals is pivotal to you running your business. This is where a framework like OKRs can come in and help you and your company tremendously.

OKR is an acronym that stands for “objectives and key results.” Put simply, the OKR framework lets you identify a specific goal or objective you have, and then helps you determine what key tasks need to occur in order to meet that objective. You can even use a software platform like Work Board to help you track your OKRs, help other team members see the big picture, and offer real-time metrics and analytics about your progress. All of this can be instrumental in growing your business.

Choose a niche.

via GIPHY

The dietary supplement world is vast, so it’s important to think about what kind of nutritional supplements you’re planning on selling if you want to be able to set yourself apart from the competition. Picking a niche can help you focus your efforts, helping you carve out a piece of the marketplace for yourself.

For example, you may want to focus on vitamins for women who’re pregnant. Or, you may be interested in sports nutrition and helping athletes and weight lifters build more lean muscle with a pre-made protein shake. Regardless of what kind of niche you pick, choosing one, and defining your target customer can help your business succeed. As you start to build positive word-of-mouth from customers, you’ll be able to think about expanding your business, but when you’re just starting out, focusing on serving a small, specialty niche well can be crucial.

