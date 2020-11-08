Jaguars vs Texans Live Reddit: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Live Stream FREE NFL Week 9 Sunday Night Football online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. The Houston Texans are on the road in Week 9 when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks, this should hopefully help these struggling teams to get back on the winning side of the ball. The Texans have lost two straight bringing their record to a low 1-6. Jacksonville is in the same boat at 1-6 and will look to rebound after losing to the Texans last month.

Will the Texans show up in Jacksonville? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game live.

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, November 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: CBS All Access (stream for free)

Prediction: I’m rolling with the Texans in this one. 7 points is a spread that Houston should be able to cover in this matchup.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans are set to square off in an AFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are 1-6 overall and 1-2 at home, while Houston is 1-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Texans won the first meeting of the season in Week 5, 30-14.

Houston is favored by seven points in the Jaguars vs. Texans odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points expected is set at 50.5. Before entering any Texans vs. Jaguars picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,600 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It’s off to a strong 15-8 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 9 on an incredible 111-73 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jaguars vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Texans vs. Jaguars: NFL Week 9 live reddit

Jaguars vs. Texans spread: Jaguars +7

Jaguars vs. Texans over-under: 50.5 points

Jaguars vs. Texans money line: Jacksonville 260, Houston -320

What you need to know about the Jaguars

Jacksonville lost to the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, 39-29. Gardner Minshew passed for 173 yards and two TDs. After the game, it was reported that he had multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb. He had been dealing with discomfort in the thumb since the first game vs. the Texans. Rookie Jake Luton, who was selected by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, will make his first pro start vs. the Texans this week.

James Robinson a had career-high 137 scrimmage yards and two TDs (one rushing) in Week 7. He is aiming for his third game in a row with a TD catch. Robinson is tied for the lead among rookies with six TDs (four rushing) and ranks fourth in the NFL with 706 scrimmage yards. Laviska Shenault had a career-high seven catches for 79 yards in the Week 5 meeting. He ranks second among AFC rookies with 29 catches this season. Doug Marrone has lost six of eight matchups with the Texans.

What you need to know about the Texans

Meanwhile, the Texans fell to the Packers two weeks ago, 35-20. Houston was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter. The Texans enter Week 9 with the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 84.9 on average. Randall Cobb the led team with season highs in catches (eight) and receiving yards (95) in Week 7.

Deshaun Watson completed 29 of 39 passes for 309 yards and two TDs vs. 0 INTs for a 114.2 rating in Week 7. He is shooting for fifth game in a row with 300-plus passing yards, two-plus TD passes and a 105-plus rating. Watson passed for a season-high 359 yards and three TDs for a 109.1 rating in the Week 5 meeting. Brandin Cooks ad eight catches for a season-high 161 yards and a TD in the Week 5 meeting. The Texans have won their last five matchups with the Jaguars.

How to make Jaguars vs. Texans picks

SportsLine’s model has simulated Jaguars vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

