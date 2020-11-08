Giants vs Washington Live Reddit: Washington vs New York Giants Live Stream FREE NFL Week 9

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















New York Giants vs. Washington live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. In yet another NFC East game, the expectations have sunk to a new low. Nine weeks into the 2020 season and it’s clear that any team has the ability to lead the division with merely two good weeks. It’s also clear that none of the NFC East teams deserve to head to the playoffs for topping the others. If Washington can put together another win, the race will start to look more like it’s between them and the 3-4-1 Eagles.

Live Stream: Giants vs Washington Online here

The Giants are the underdogs here, but this is truly a game that could go either way. Daniel Jones has shown those glimpses of a star, but as he did against the Bucs, he’s just been too unreliable to count on this season. The Giants usually start well, but have a habit of blowing leads. Washington really just has to stay steady and build off the successes they had against Dallas two weeks ago.

At this point, NFC East games are spectacles that are hard to look away from. It’s becoming a little fun to tune in and see all the craziness unfold in real-time. Of course, if you are a die-hard fan on one of these teams, it’s more frustrating than fun, but it will all be over soon.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team: Where and when?

The New York Giants head to Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 8 starting at 1:00 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

When the Giants are down in the dumps, they often can count on Washington to pick them up. Washington ended a five-game losing streak by shellacking the Cowboys (who doesn’t nowadays?) and is coming off a bye. It might be as simple as this: If Daniel Jones holds onto the ball and only throws it to his team, the Giants win. Can he do it?

Giants 23, Washington 17

Marquee matchup

Washington WR Terry McLaurin vs. Giants CB James Bradberry

McLaurin is a young, ascending player. He caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, and through seven games this season is at 43-577 with two TDs. He can get down the field, run across the middle and tip-toe the sideline. Bradberry has been everything the Giants could have hoped for, though he did commit a key pass interference penalty on the Buccaneers’ final drive last week. In the earlier matchup this season, McLaurin was targeted 12 times by Kyle Allen and caught seven passes for 74 yards, but was kept out of the end zone.

“He’s a good receiver,’’ Bradberry said. “He runs great routes. I think the one thing that comes off the film when I watch him is his speed. He’s a deep threat, explosive, has good hands.’’

Four downs

Dan the man: If you need to beat the Washington Football Team, Daniel Jones is your quarterback. If you need to beat anyone else, look elsewhere. Jones is 3-0 in his three starts against Washington and 1-16 against everyone else. Jones was spectacular (five touchdowns, no interceptions, career-high 352 passing yards) in a Week 16 victory last season, winning it in overtime on a scoring pass to tight end Kaden Smith. Jones was less than spectacular in his two other victories in this series. He beat Washington earlier this season despite throwing for just 112 yards. He did run for 74 yards, and perhaps that is his best route to success.

Watch New York Giants vs Washington Football Team online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the New York and Washington game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch New York Giants vs Washington Football Team online in the US

This week nine matchup is set to be shown on FOX. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a FOX Sports app to catch all the long bombs.

Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there’s a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday’s match at FedEx Field for free!

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season’s great games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It’s more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

How to stream New York Giants vs Washington Football Team live in the UK

American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately this Giants and Washington matchup isn’t one of Sky’s featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream New York Giants vs Washington Football Team live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Live stream New York Giants vs Washington Football Team in Australia

If you’re planning on watching this New York and Washington game down in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Even better, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.

