Home>Press Release>Business Wire RSS>Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics and Wellness App Users to Reach 1.4 Billion Globally by 2025, as Pandemic Accelerates Regulatory Acceptance
Business Wire RSS

Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics and Wellness App Users to Reach 1.4 Billion Globally by 2025, as Pandemic Accelerates Regulatory Acceptance

27 Oct 2020
610
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 85

Market Value to Grow by 865% over the Next Five Years

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new Juniper Research study has found that the number of people using digital therapeutics and wellness apps will grow from 627 million in 2020 to more than 1.4 billion in 2025, after regulators responded to COVID-19 by loosening rules that had previously hindered the work of digital therapeutics developers.


The study also revealed that by 2021, over 44 million people will be using digital therapeutics to manage their healthcare. This is an increase of 288% over pre-pandemic usage levels in 2019; suggesting that digital therapeutics and wellness apps have become a lifeline for many people during the pandemic, as they were unable to leave their homes to receive help maintaining their physical and mental health.

For more insights, download our free whitepaper: Has COVID-19 Made the Digital Therapeutics Market Healthier?

Expansion of Reimbursement Structures Driving Adoption in the US

The new report, Digital Therapeutics & Wellness: Disruption, Innovation Opportunities & Market Size 2020-2025, notes that following the advent of the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) expanded the range of telehealth services available to the 40+ million beneficiaries of Medicare in the US. Between this and the aforementioned uptake in adoption by consumers, we anticipate that by 2025, an expected 652 million people globally will manage their healthcare through digital therapeutics; making them a key element of future health service delivery.

By opening up digital therapeutics to Medicare, public health providers will become one of the biggest contributors to digital therapeutics revenue in 2025, to the tune of $19 billion globally.

Health Insurers and Employers Contributing Majority of Future Revenue

With this broadening awareness, Juniper Research expects the value of the digital therapeutics and wellness market to grow from an expected $5.8 billion in 2020 to over $56 billion in 2025. This growth will be largely fed by acceptance of digital therapeutics technologies by institutions like health insurers and employer payers, who are expected to contribute over half of the digital therapeutics revenue.

Whitepaper download: https://www.juniperresearch.com/document-library/white-papers/has-covid-made-the-digital-therapeutics-market

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports, and industry commentary.

Contacts

For further details please contact Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

Facebook Comments

Business Wire RSS
http://www.businesswire.com

Related Articles
Business Wire RSS

CORRECTING and REPLACING Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

Business Wire RSS
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the table, the distributions for Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX) and Putnam Income Fund -
Business Wire RSS

Cougnaud Group Picks Fieldwire to Digitize Over 900 Projects in Less Than 24 Months

Business Wire RSS
Building on the successful implementation of Fieldwire across its construction & services operations, The Cougnaud Group announces the deployment of
Business Wire RSS

MANSCAPED™ Joins The “Wolves Pack” As Official Partner

Business Wire RSS
Leading Men’s Grooming Brand Builds on its International Presence, Signing on with Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. of the English Premier League