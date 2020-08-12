Law: Common Questions About Going To Court During COVID

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every single aspect of our lives, affecting millions of people all across America and billions more around the world. Even those who have been lucky enough to avoid catching the virus have still felt its effects, having to adjust to life in lockdown and adapt to a rapidly-changing world all around them.

Perhaps you’ve had to work from home during the pandemic or lead a totally different kind of life to what you’re used to, but what about the courts? Well, both local and state courthouses have been massively affected by COVID-19, so if you have a scheduled court date or hearing and aren’t sure what the situation is, here are some common questions, answered.

How Has COVID-19 Affect Courthouses?

In the early weeks and months of the pandemic, the coronavirus pretty much shut down courthouses all across the United States. In recent times, however, as many states and businesses have been attempting to reopen, the situation has started to change.

The judiciary system simply can’t be placed on pause forever, so courts and associated authorities have been looking for ways to safely conduct hearings and trials while being vigilant against the ongoing threat posed by the virus.

The specifics of this can vary from one state to the next, and it might be difficult to know exactly how to react if you have a scheduled court date in the days or weeks ahead. This leads us to our next question.

Is My Local Courthouse Open?

This is one of the most commonly asked questions regarding courthouses during the pandemic, and there’s no simple answer, as some houses are indeed open, but others have remained closed due to high infection and death rates.

Fortunately, there is a simple way to find out if your local courthouse is open and operational or not. You can head on over to the National Center for State Courts site to find out exactly what’s going on at your nearest courthouse.

This site provides all the info you should need about courthouses in your state or the local area, along with contact information for each courthouse too. You can also visit your own state court’s site for additional information.

What do I do if I have COVID-19 or have symptoms?

If you have an ongoing court case and find yourself suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, the first thing to do is arrange a test and get in touch with your doctor or local health department in order to potentially seek treatment and protect yourself and your loved ones. You should not simply go to court, as you risk infecting others and endangering your own safety too.

If you test positive or can get a letter from your doctor to recommend that you stay at home and away from court, this can help you to avoid any potential issues that might arise from you not showing up on the scheduled date.

In addition to this, you should also contact the court and notify them regarding your situation and symptoms in order to request an adjournment. Courthouses across America understand the issues associated with the coronavirus and will be willing to postpone your hearing if you are suffering from the virus.

What Happens If I Get An Adjournment?

If your court case gets adjourned, you should receive a letter detailing the adjournment and letting you know exactly what’s going to be happening with your case as it goes on. Most letters will also provide a new scheduled date for your hearing, or if the courthouse in your area happens to be closed, you may have to simply wait for further updates.

In most cases, courthouses are doing all they can to keep people notified and updated with all the info they need to know. If you find yourself confused and unclear about anything, you can also visit your court’s site and contact them over the phone or by email with any questions you may have. You might have to wait to get through to a court clerk, but this should help to clear up any issues.

Conclusion

The courts have clearly been affected by COVID-19, just like almost everything else across the US, but we’re seeing some progress as many courthouses begin taking measures to proceed with hearings in a safe way, with measures like social distancing and limited access in place. Going to court, therefore, shouldn’t be as worrying as it may have been a few months ago, but if you have any concerns, be sure to contact your court to find out more.

