INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Essential oils are often used for their topical or aromatic properties. There are different types of purification oil namely, lavender, citronella, lemongrass, mint, rosemary, myrtle, and tea tree. These plant extracts contain properties oils that blend to give therapeutic effect for the home and health.

This article will shed light on the benefits of different essential oils.

What is purification essential oil?

Essential oils are compounds from plant extracts. The oils capture the flavor and scent of the base plant, often referred to as essence. Once the plant has been harvested, it undergoes mechanical or distillation processing methods. Cold pressing is a common method used.

After this process, the aromatic compounds are combined with preferred carrier oils. The carrier oil helps to produce a product that is ready for use in the market.

Examples of carrier oils include avocado oils, virgin coconut oils, borage oil, cranberry seed oil, almond oils among others.

How are essential oils used?

Essential oils are not meant to be swallowed or ingested. Instead, they’re inhaled or rubbed to achieve the desired effects. The oils interact with the body cells through the skin in amazing ways to bring relief.

Beauty therapists claim that administering the oils in certain methods is more effective than others. For instance, applying the oils on particular parts of the body or even heating the oils before use. If you also inhale the aroma of these oils it’s assimilated in the limbic system which controls functions such as mood, sense of smell, behavior, and emotions.

Interestingly, the limbic system controls involuntary physiological functions such as blood pressure, heartbeat, and breathing. This probably explains essential oils assert physical body responses.

Popular essential oils and their functions

There are nearly 90 types of essential oils that produce various effects when used.

Rose

Peppermint

Chamomile

Sandalwood

Bergamot

Jasmine

Lemon

Key uses of essential oils in skincare and beauty

Lavender– because of its calming and healing properties, it relieves skin irritations and inflammation. Geranium- regenerates the body tissues by recycling damaged cells. It also boosts one’s moods and emotions. Frankincense- is effective in reducing fades, wrinkles, and sunspots. Tea tree (Melaleuca)- is an effective antiviral and anti-inflammatory. It’s among the best oils used in managing acne. It also helps to relieve colds and infections when rubbed on the body.

Other uses around the home

Freshens indoor air

You can enjoy the power of purification oils by infusing your preferred aroma in a room with stale air. Essential oils have a strong freshening aroma that quickly fills the room, masking and expelling the unpleasant odors.

Within minutes of releasing the oil in the room, the air is purified with a sweet-smelling scent. It can be used in bathrooms, gym rooms, and bags, and locker rooms.

Removes pungent smells

In case you forget to draw your car vents and the space is filled with an unpleasant smell, essential oils can help you expel the pungent odor from the car.

Drip a few drops of purifying oils in a ball of cotton and place it near the air vent. The aromatic smell of the oil will swiftly swirl around the car with a lovely smell for every occupant.

Removes mildew stains

Put a few drops of essential oils on the mildew stained spot. Wait for a few minutes, then, wash as normal. The stain will be removed leaving the cloth item clean as before.

Insect repellant

The aromatic smell of essential oils can expel flying and crawling insects from your living space. Mix a few drops of purification essential oil with clean water in equal measure and pour in a spritz bottle. Spray the mixture on your clothing and living room and within no time all the mosquitoes and bugs will be repelled.

Relieve bug bites pain

Bugs and mosquito bites are not only painful but also leave ugly itchy spots on the body. To relieve the pain on the bite, put a drop of essential oil on the affected area, and rub gently. The oil will disinfect the area to give you relief.

Disinfect scrapes, cuts, and blisters

Minor accidents around the home can be treated with a few drops of essential oils. Put a few drops on the bruised area to disinfect and boost rapid skin tissue repair.

Freshen damp laundry

In case you forgot your laundry in the washing machine for too long, you can put a few drops of essential oils on a wet cloth and mix it with the smelly clothes in the dryer.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

