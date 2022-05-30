A desk job is not easy as it sounds. Sitting in a chair, watching a monitor and frequently typing or moving a mouse can hamper a person physically. A desk job is stressful and over time it can lead to problems such as back pain, neck pain etc. If a person does not have proper posture or if he or she does not move from their seats for long periods, it can create circulation problems too. The best way to relieve the stress, pain and circulation problems is massage therapy. Massage therapy has been around for centuries and is considered one of the most effective to relieve stress and soothe the body.

Massage therapy by expert massage therapists is a costly affair. You can get the therapy done maybe once or twice a month. However, if you invest in a massage chair, you can get a wonderful massage with all its benefits every single day of the month. You should consider the following points when you wish to buy a massage chair:





Features:

Massage chairs come with a lot of features. Each company comes up with something new. For example you can get Swedish massage, Thai massage etc., based on the pressure points and the amount of pressure applied using the chair. Some massage chairs do not provide foot massage, if you need foot massage, make sure that it has the foot massage feature.

Cost:

A massage chair is a big investment. If you want to buy one for cheap, you will not get the required features which are the most important. You can get a massage chair by spending a grand but again, you need to check the quality of the materials used; the massage experience it offers etc. The higher value massage chairs are usually made of the best materials such as leather, have in built music etc. If you are on a budget and if you want a massage chair for your feet, then buy a foot massager, don’t go for the full shebang. If you want only for your back pain, then go for a back massager without the foot massager and you will be able to stay within your budget.

Robustness:

Massage chairs need to be robust. Frequent use can cause repairs if the massage chair is not robust. Also repairing costs can be quite high and you also need to transport the massage chair to the service centre and back. Find a sturdy massage chair and also check if the parts are modular. If they are modular you can easily remove the part that needs repair and you need not carry the whole chair, which will help you save costs.

Apart from the above points make sure to check the warranty for the massage chair. A massage chair will take up a lot of space and if you place it in your living room, it can spoil your décor. Ideally you should keep your massage chair in your bedroom or study, so check the dimensions of the massage chair and see if you have the requisite space to place it before you decide to buy.

