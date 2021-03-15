Monica C. Guidry, host of the podcast WHOLE HeART, focuses on inner healing and offers advice to women on how to uncover and recover their true identity and life purpose, that may have been hidden under titles of wife, mother, or grandmother. Monica also guides women on how to rediscover and rekindle the zest for lost dreams and make them happen.

Monica’s mission is not only to free women spiritually, but also to unleash the power that is within each of them, to set a course for new experiences and new roles that women may have never seen themselves in. To challenge them in ways that bring out the adventurous side and set them on the path to wholeness, and joy.

Monica says, “I find that when people are stuck in certain areas of their lives, there is usually something impeding their pathway, usually an obstruction or something that is broken. As a lifestyle strategist, I help those women remove the broken pieces, and work toward wholeness. In doing the work, they get “unstuck” and start living the lives they were always meant to enjoy.”

Besides the podcast, Monica has hosted the bi-weekly show POSITIONED on The Christian Broadcasting (TBN), led her own radio talk show, IN THE HEART OF IT ALL, both featured interviews with local luminaries, guest vocalists, worshipers, and other community leaders. On social media, Monica also has gained a following and regularly features original daily affirmations, which she calls MOTIVATIONAL MOMENTS geared to uplift and inspire women throughout the day.

visit https://redcircle.com/ shows/whole-heart-with-monica– c-guidry

More about Monica

Monica has been married to husband Terrell for nearly 20 years and having originally been told by doctors she could never conceive, they are the proud parents of 4 children, son, Terrell Jr., Warren, daughter Naomi, and baby Asher. The idea of helping women overcome life’s hardships and hurdles, was born of Monica’s own battles and victories. It is the triumph over her own struggles that fills her heart to overflow as she aids women in discovering that there is purpose in their pain!

She is also the author of two books: True Worshiper and her latest release, a journal titled, I AM

