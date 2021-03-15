MARCH 15, 2021 — Belstone Pictures has today announced a worldwide sales deal with Concourse Media on their feature film Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break. Concourse Media will handle all international and domestic sales for the title, with Belstone Pictures to co-represent in the UK. The black comedy, directed by Nick Gillespie (In The Earth, Free Fire, High Rise), will be making its World Premiere at SXSW this week in the Narrative Spotlight section.

Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break stars Tom Meeten (The Ghoul, Paddington, Sightseers) as Paul Dood, alongside an all-star British cast that includes Katherine Parkinson (“The It Crowd”, “Doc Martin”), Kris Marshall (Love Actually, “My Family”), Alice Lowe (Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, “Little Britain”), Pippa Haywood (“Bridgerton”, “Green Wing”), Steve Oram (Paddington, “The End of the F***ing World”), Mandeep Dhillon (“After Life”, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, “The Thick Of It”), June Watson (“Chernobyl”, “Call The Midwife”), Johnny Vegas (“Home From Home”) and Kevin Bishop (“The Kevin Bishop Show”, Muppet Treasure Island). It was produced by Belstone Pictures’ BIFA nominated Breakthrough Producer Finn Bruce and written by Brook Driver and Matt White.

The film follows Paul, a charity shop worker who when his chances of winning a national talent competition are ruined and his dreams of fame slashed, plans a deathly revenge mission. One lunch break, five spectacular murders! Will the sparkly suited Paul pull it off, stay one step ahead of the cops and find the fame he’s always longed for?

Producer and CEO of Belstone Pictures, Finn Bruce brokered the deal on behalf of filmmakers with CEO of Concourse Media, Matthew Shreder.

“Paul Dood is a genre-smashing romp that fuses comedy, horror and thriller elements in a hilarious revenge tale,” says Shreder. “We are very excited to be representing such a distinct film that we think will find a very devoted audience.”

Bruce adds: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Concourse Media who have a proven affiliation with commercial yet filmmaker-driven films. We are looking forward to launching sales and sharing this film with the market.”

Paul Dood’s Deadly Lunch Break will make its World Premiere in Narrative Spotlight at SXSW this Wednesday, March 17 at 4:00pm CT.

About Belstone Pictures:

Belstone Pictures is a film production, finance and sales outfit based in London, England. They recently produced the award-winning LGBTQ+ drama Tucked, road trip / rom com Tracks and psychological thriller Tank 432. The company works with and has released its films with Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Showtime, Film 4 and Fox amongst many others.

About Concourse Media:

Concourse Media is a content agency that represents producers & filmmakers throughout all phases of the content life cycle. We directly facilitate the packaging, financing and distribution of client content within Hollywood and the global entertainment industry. Concourse was founded as a vehicle for content makers to thrive in, and our model focuses on bringing unique and diverse voices to the forefront of today’s evolving entertainment marketplace. Our leadership has been involved in the distribution of more than 40 independent films over the past decade. For more information on Concourse, please visit the company website at www.concourse-media.com

