Lifestyle: The Best Places To Party In Los Angeles!

15 Feb 2020
The city of Los Angeles is known as “the mecca of entertainment” for being a place where you can get activities of all kinds and for all ages, from enjoying the paradisiacal beaches, attractions and printing parks to museums and numerous bars and nightclubs.

If you are planning a vacation to this city, be sure that you will not be bored for a single day; Whether in family or with friends, the angel city promises a few days of fun and entertainment for everyone as it has a lot of nightlife. If you’re alone, you can easily find Los Angeles escorts there.


If you are traveling as a couple or with friends there are many places that you can visit and things that you can do and when the night comes there are different places where you can party, dance, have a few drinks and have a good time.
In the center of Los Angeles the most popular bars and clubs are concentrated, these areas in addition to having greater security, tourist attractions around, better transportation and more hotels and restaurants nearby, they also have the most fun night spots. Here they are!

Nightlife in Los Angeles

The downtown area of ​​Los Angeles turns on when it gets dark, trendy night spots are concentrated in the areas of Hollywood, Downtown, Silver Lake, Los Feliz and the Sunset Strip which is a district where you will find different nightclubs and pubs open every day of the week.

The Santa Monica area also offers a good nightlife, although most of the beaches are visited and have bars, restaurants and live shows. The minimum age for alcohol consumption in this city is 21 years old and photo identification must be carried to enter any club, bar or nightclub in the city; In addition, bars stop serving alcohol at 2:00 am due to the laws on alcohol consumption in Los Angeles and smoking is prohibited in any establishment.

The best Clubs and Pubs in Los Angeles

Harvelle’s Blues Club

In this old blues pub located in Santa Monica, you can listen to live bands almost every day.

Skybar

In this bar, you must go with the right look if you do not want to be denied access, located in the attic of the Mondrian hotel has fabulous views, glamorous atmosphere and drinks and products have high cost.

The Edison

It is a sophisticated bar that offers products of the highest quality and jazz, blues and other well-known soundtracks. Enjoy a night of drinks with your friends or partner in this exclusive bar in downtown Los Angeles.

Fubar

A gay bar with Karaoke, disco, drag queen presentations and lots of atmosphere. In addition to gay people, this bar is frequented by female audiences and drinks have a high cost.

The Comedy Store

If you like this genre and want to have a good time laughing at the jokes of famous people like Roseanne Barr this is one of the best. It has three rooms, you must pay a ticket and consume at least two drinks.

The best nightclubs in Los Angeles

The Viper Room

This is one of the most famous places in Los Angeles thanks to the spontaneous concerts of famous people that are presented there. The entrance to this place is not easy since the look is taken into account.

Sevilla Long Beach Club

Located in Long Beach, it has different rooms to dance the music of the moment and open areas to rest.

Vanguard

One of the biggest nightclubs in Los Angeles with a unique atmosphere and people of all kinds.

Avalon

One of the most famous nightclubs in Los Angeles, has several rooms, live music shows, renowned DJs and music products of the mix of rock, hip-hop and EDM.

Academy Nightclub

One of the biggest nightclubs in Hollywood that also has a privileged sound system, a ballroom with outstanding lighting, a VIP area and an outdoor patio with Asian themes.

We hope that with this guide you can enjoy pleasant evenings in Los Angeles!

