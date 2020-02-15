Indore, India: A Real Estate haven for NRI Investors

Why invest in real estate in Indore, India?

Real estate has become one of the most valuable asset creation techniques of modern times. Real estate can now be considered one of the most valuable assets a person can own, even compared to gold and diamonds. Some of the NRI’s who have made monetary assets in other more advanced and foreign countries have now realized the prospects of real estate in their own country which is India.

Although some of the regional real estate markets in India in the top tier cities have slowed down this has become a real opportunity for the tier-II cities of India to increase their valuation due to the rapid development that has been going on in these cities. One such city is Indore, India which is one of the most populous cities of the state of Madhya Pradesh, as well as one of the rapidly developing cities of India. Indore has also been called the cleanest city of India, which has also been awarded smart city tags which enabled it to receive huge grants of money from the government for developing its infrastructure.

Indore, India will become one of the top real estate havens for investors and especially NRI investors due to the various regulations that will be introduced to provide NRI’s with sufficient help from the government to safely invest their money in real estate in the city.

Due to the smart city tag, the city will show tremendous developmental work in social, commercial as well as industrial infrastructure which will increase the influx of migrant employees, flooding the city to grab the available business and commercial opportunities.

Some of the advantages which will boom real estate, especially for investment from NRI’s in Indore, India.

Indore has become one of the top educational hubs in India with all top private and government institutes in various fields being established in the city. Indore has already developed one of the best social infrastructures like malls, schools, colleges, world-class hospitals as well as advanced transportation systems. This has helped it to earn the tag of being one of the cleanest cities in India. The infrastructure will surely suit the NRI’s and those who are used to living in advanced economies with advanced social infrastructure.

Even the rates of property in Indore are miraculously balanced as of now which are pretty soon going to rise tremendously due to the rapid industrialization and IT hub that is being constructed in Indore. After the completion of the IT hub, Indore will have a tremendous boost of migrants coming in the city, which will obviously search for houses for sale in Indore and certainly will increase the demand for real estate.

It would be the best time to invest in houses for sale in Indore or to own a property in Indore especially for the NRI’s which will be a great real estate investment after the prices rise and then these properties can be sold at good profit margins.

The houses for sale in Indore has been on the rise in the last decade due to the increase in population of the city by 47%, which has boosted the need of real estate by 1,00,000 property in Indore as well as the constructions of 20 integrated townships within, where there are numerous luxury as well as mid-range houses for sale in Indore for NRI investors.

Being an NRI investor myself I had unimaginable experiences in my investments since the last two years in Indore. I am NRI from the UK and have been living there for the last 20 years. I have been investing in real estate in various cities of India including Tier I and II cities, but the growth that Indore has shown is unbelievable. In some parts, the price for houses for sale in Indore has shot up by 200 times, which is unbelievable for a tier II city in India. Property in Indore is of any kind, residential or commercial has increased 10 fold in the last decade. This is the reason I started investing in houses for sale in Indore.

A lot of it has been possible due to one of the best real estate websites for houses for sale in Indore which is Housing.com. This website has helped me and many other NRI’s to invest in properties in Indore while sitting at the comfort of my home in the UK without being scammed or fraud. As real estate fraud, especially among NRI investors, is a very real thing in India, the genuine and filtered listing of houses for sale in Indore of Housing.com has saved me from being scammed.

Housing.com has many options and filters which other real estate websites lack and this makes it one of the best websites for sale or rent of property in Indore. Some of the amazing features of Housing.com are:

· The websites offer various kinds of houses for sale in Indore, India like apartments, independent floor apartments, independent houses, villas, penthouse, duplex, etc.

· The website also shows the RERA compliant properties in Indore which are safeguarded from scams and frauds and is a lifesaver for NRI investors.

· Housing.com lists properties according to the number of BHK’s the buyer or renter needs as well as options of the number of bathrooms the property has.

· Hosuing.com also offers renting options with facilities like houses for sale in Indore with a great commute, nightlife or even owner flats.

· Housing.com provides the buyer options of buying a property in Indore through brokers, developers or directly from owners of the property.

· It also offers you options like choosing the face of direction of the property as well as marks areas where social infrastructures are better or commute is better.

Housing.com was one of the most important reasons that many are able to invest in properties in Indore without any fear of fraud or scam. For an NRI, it is one of the best websites to find and search for properties online.

