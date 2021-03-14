Utilizing remote alcohol monitoring technology can provide a person with many benefits. Individuals recovering from Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) often experience improved outcomes from alcohol monitoring after diligently participating in scheduled testing and providing proof of sobriety to loved ones. People who struggle with excessive alcohol consumption may also turn to alcohol monitoring in a clinical care setting to supplement their recovery. As the world shifts to become more remote, alcohol monitoring technology continues to make waves as a leading choice to address concerns about addiction and accountability.

Up until recently, traditional forms of alcohol monitoring included random testing measures. These sporadic tests often lead to increased anxiety among participants, detracting from the overall benefits that alcohol monitoring can provide. Despite popular belief, data suggests that random testing does not strengthen a person’s alcohol recovery, often doing just the opposite. Addiction Professionals agree that alcohol monitoring works when a person is empowered in their recovery instead of feeling penalized. Therefore, using alcohol monitoring as an accountability tool to build structure and help replace bad habits with good is recommended for sustained success.

How Random Testing Can Increase Anxiety

One of the most significant hindrances to randomized testing is its disruption in an individual’s life. A person participating in randomized tests may have to restructure their day at a moment’s notice, often causing irritation or anxiety as a result. It also means taking time out of one’s day to complete the test, possibly requiring an individual to push back or cancel scheduled activities. Below are some examples of how these disruptions most commonly occur:

Interferes with daily life and routines

Daily routines are essential for individuals in recovery. They often provide an easy and efficient way to structure one’s time and provide a manageable way to achieve long-term goals. Disruptions in one’s daily routine can heighten anxiety, causing the individual to be consumed by their next test alert. Consistent interruptions may also affect one’s ability to connect with friends, family, and support systems, as individuals may find it difficult cultivating relationships due to prolonged anxiety.

Interferes with work

Random testing can also cause anxiety in one’s work life. Being called to test during business hours can prevent someone from excelling at work, potentially leading to negative performance reviews, lack of job security, and additional career difficulties.

Aside from interfering with daily life and work, there are other disadvantages to randomized testing that may lead to increased anxiety over time. For example, many forms of testing do not provide real-time results. This inconvenience can intensify frustration or worry about when they will be ready and what they may reflect. Lastly, random testing can also foster anxiety in an individual’s Recovery Circle. A support network may worry about compliant tests being a fluke, as a random test could occur before or after a significant drinking event, thus not accounting for it.

How Soberlink Can Help Eliminate Anxiety Surrounding Random Testing

Soberlink’s comprehensive alcohol monitoring system does not use a random testing methodology. Instead, individuals, or those under the care of a Treatment Professional, can design a customized testing schedule. With Soberlink, Monitored Clients are aware of their next test, making the system a unique accountability tool during recovery. With clients submitting two to three scheduled tests a day, the system provides structure while lessening anxiety.

Individuals using Soberlink more easily avoid disruptions to their daily lives, work, and time spent with friends and family compared to those utilizing random testing. Moreover, Monitored Clients aren’t as fixated on their next test or nervous about their test results with scheduled testing. Due to feeling more at ease and less stressed during recovery, relapse may become less of a possibility. An added benefit, the company’s remote breathalyzers are discreet and convenient, helping minimize testing anxiety often associated with lab visits and EtG tests.

Due to Soberlink’s innovative design, tests are delivered in real-time to an individual’s Recovery Circle, further promoting accountability and compliance. With traditional testing programs, getting the test results often requires a waiting period. However, with Soberlink, results are delivered in real-time, reducing this timeline from days or weeks to mere minutes. The real-time nature of Soberlink’s technology is another reason testing anxiety is often reduced. An individual is aware of their results immediately, as is their Recovery Circle, aiding in improved accountability and transparency.

Conclusion

Scheduled testing provides a compelling alternative to random testing for individuals with increased anxiety. Instead of being consumed by a forthcoming alert, Soberlink’s scheduled tests allow individuals to remain focused on their recovery and daily routines. When testing anxiety is diminished, individuals are more likely to stay engaged with their sobriety, relationships, work, and new healthy habits. Whereas traditional forms of random testing are often considered punitive, Soberlink is designed to be used as a consistent accountability tool to help build structure and replace unhealthy habits with formative ones.

